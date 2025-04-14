Jared Waerea-Hargreaves: Hull KR prop to retire at end of Super League season

Hull KR's veteran prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will retire at the end of the 2025 Betfred Super League season.

The 36-year-old New Zealander will wrap up a 17-year professional career across the NRL and Super League.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who made his NRL debut in 2009 with Manly Sea Eagles, joined the Robins ahead of the 2025 campaign after 15 dominant seasons with the Sydney Roosters, where he claimed three NRL Premierships, four Minor Premierships and three World Club Challenge titles.

"As I reflect on my journey and 18 seasons in Rugby League, I have so much gratitude for the game itself," Waerea-Hargreaves said.

"Rugby league has given me the honour of representing my country, life-long friends and memories that I'll cherish forever.

"To Manly, thank you for giving me my first opportunity as an 18-year-old. To the Roosters, my home. Thank you to Robbo, Nick and everyone who was a part of my time at the club, your support and guidance has shaped me into the player and more importantly, the man I am today.

"To my current club Hull KR, thank you for giving my family and I this opportunity. It has already exceeded all of our expectations and I am looking forward to finishing off the 2025 season with the lads.

"To the fans, I've been incredibly lucky to have been supported wherever I've played. Thank you for your support over the years.

"And finally, to my wife, kids and family. Thank you for your unwavering support every step of the way. I love you very much and look forward to our next chapter."

Featuring now in his final campaign, Waerea-Hargreaves has participated in all but one of the Robins' competitive games so far in 2025 as he looks to finish his career on a high.

He has earned 22 caps for New Zealand, including multiple Rugby League World Cups as well as playing an important role in the Kiwis' run to the final in 2013.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters praised Waerea-Hargreaves for his legacy in the sport and what he has brought to the Robins.

"First and foremost, Jared's a family man, a leader of men, and a genuinely good person. He's arguably one of the best front-rowers of all time," Peters said.

"Jared's standards are up there with the best I've seen. He helps drive our culture and intensity levels every day at Hull KR.

"This is fully Jared's decision to retire at the end of the season. We were actually going to Amsterdam and that was the first time we spoke about it. When we spoke about 2026, Jared said he'd made his decision and he said by the end of the season it would be time.

"Jared deserves to retire on his terms. He certainly needs to go out on top of his game and he's doing that at the moment."

