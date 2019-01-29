Sky Sports to broadcast all Wolfpack games

The first Toronto game on Sky Sports is Sunday's clash between the Wolfpack and York City Knights

The Rugby Football League has confirmed that in 2019 there will be more broadcast coverage of the Betfred Championship and League One in the UK and around the world than ever before.

Sky Sports will broadcast games from the Championship play-offs at the end of the season, culminating with the Million Pound Game that determines promotion to the Betfred Super League in 2020 - the Championship play-off final.

Toronto Wolfpack have also secured a deal to produce all of their games in the UK and Canada, and all the matches will be available for live broadcast on Sky Sports platforms in the UK.

In addition, the Rugby Football League have secured agreement from Sky Sports to show live matches from the Championship and League One through the Our League membership platforms (app & web) in 2019.

York vs Toronto Wolfpack Live on

The first live offering on Sky Sports will be the opening-round clash between Toronto and York City Knights, this Sunday at 3pm.

"This is fantastic news for all the fans and clubs of the Championship and League One with both competitions being broadcast more than ever before," said Mark Foster, who heads the RFL's commercial department.

"It couldn't have happened without the co-operation and support of Sky Sports and the Toronto Wolfpack and we wish to thank both organisations for helping us to tell the story to millions in the UK and around the world of what will be a fantastic 2019 season for the Championship and League One in 2019.

Sky Sports were in Toronto for last season's Million Pound Game, which was won by London Broncos

"We saw with the reaction to Sky Sports' live coverage of the Millions Pound Game between the Wolfpack and London Broncos in Toronto last autumn what a massive boost that was to the profile of the Championship.

"So we are delighted that Sky Sports are committed to showing this year's Million Pound Game, to determine who earns promotion to the Super League in 2020.

"With the Summer Bash in Blackpool, and the 1895 Cup, there's so much to relish in 2019 - starting with the first round of seven matches in the Championship on Super Sunday, February 3, and now featuring live coverage of the York-Toronto match."