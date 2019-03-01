Widnes Vikings takeover approved by Rugby Football League

Widnes' home game with Featherstone on Sunday will go ahead

The Rugby Football League has formally approved the takeover of Widnes Vikings.

The club was saved from liquidation after administrators brought in to sell the Championship club agreed a deal with a local consortium.

It means Sunday's Championship game against Featherstone Rovers will go ahead.

However, the Vikings have been docked 12 points under RFL insolvency rules.

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity Live on

A club statement read: "The Vikings were ecstatic to be told that the takeover has been given the green light by the game's governing body.

"As revealed on Thursday night, the names of the people involved in the consortium are Chris Price, Jason Shaw, Roger Harrison MBE, Stuart Murphy, David Dean, Tracey Glendinning, and Rod Steele.

"Full details of each individual will be released in due course, with supporters being able to get to know the club's new owners in more detail.

Widnes have been docked 12 points by the RFL

"With the takeover being granted, the Vikings can confirm that the club will incur a 12-point penalty in the 2019 Betfred Championship season, effective immediately.

"This means that the club will now sit on minus-eight points."

Widnes will have do without players Adam Tangata, Wellington Albert and Krisnan Inu, who all left the club as free agents on Thursday, while academy pair Sam Walters and Jarrod O'Connor joined Leeds Rhinos for undisclosed fees.

First-team staff Adam Rowland and Andy Woolfenden and administrative staff Emmy Holmes and Samantha Croston have also departed.