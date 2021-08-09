Phil Clarke says Leigh's clash with Hull KR was a wonderful advertisement for the game

Hull KR will be hoping to have Jordan Abdull back in action soon

This week, referees and restructure are hot topics - but it's the rugby I want to focus on.

I know some of you believe our officials are to blame for everything, and others think our problems lie in league structure, and the way we promote and relegate clubs.

Fundamentally though, it's the players and the game that make a sport what it is. As I've said many times, we seem to change the rules without considering those youngsters desperate to start playing the game - often forgetting to make rugby league safe and fun for those involved. And keep it simple.

Sunday's clash between Leigh and Hull KR was a brilliant advert for rugby league at its best. A gripping contest, going from madness to mayhem - but isn't that what sport should look like?

Leigh Centurions were looking for their first win against a Hull KR side with their eyes on the playoffs. Leigh Centurions were looking for their first win against a Hull KR side with their eyes on the playoffs.

A dozen tries, plenty of missed chances, and uncertainty right up to the final hooter. Before kick-off, Kurt Haggerty wanted effort from his team - and I'm not sure the Centurions could have tried any harder.

Although the Leigh fans left disappointed, they'll have been proud of the commitment shown from one to seventeen.

Leigh Centurions interim coach Kurt Haggerty was left frustrated after his side came so close to picking up their first win of the season. Leigh Centurions interim coach Kurt Haggerty was left frustrated after his side came so close to picking up their first win of the season.

As for the victors, Rovers now have an outside chance of making the Grand Final - now less than nine weeks away.

If the Robins can back up this win with another against a team from the Wigan borough this Friday, Tony Smith's men will have everyone talking - particularly if they can get Jordan Abdull back on the pitch as soon as possible.

He can worry every team in the competition. Besides that, I guess their biggest concern is completing the required eighteen fixtures to qualify for the play-offs.

It's been said many times over the last 24 years that any team in the Play-Offs could win the Grand Final - but I believe that's truer now than ever before.

I haven't seen a "stand out" side this year - although St Helens are close - while the change in fixture format and irregularity of games has denied the top teams the momentum they usually build up.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith gives his reaction after seeing his side beat Leigh in a tough match. Hull KR coach Tony Smith gives his reaction after seeing his side beat Leigh in a tough match.

With more than one match a week between now and the end of the season, I can see the increased demand on players leading to fatigue and shock results.

Before a ball was kicked this season, a friend told me Hull KR would finish above Hull FC. I thought he'd gone out of his mind, and pledged I would walk to his house and wash his car by hand if that happened.

If Rovers beat the Warriors on Friday, I may need to invest in a bucket and sponge…