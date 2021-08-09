Team of the week: The top performers from Super League Round 18

Mikey Lewis' impressive display for Hull KR earns him a place in our team

We pick our XIII of the stand-out performers from the five matches over the weekend in Betfred Super League Round 18...

1. Lachlan Coote (St Helens)

The full-back gave another glimpse of what St Helens will miss when he leaves for Hull KR next season by playing an influential role in the 34-12 win over Catalans Dragons.

Coote was among the Saints try-scorers and set up another, along with keeping the scoreboard ticking over with seven goals for a personal haul of 18 points.

2. Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants)

Two tries from McGillvary took him to 11 for the season so far and helped the Giants to a 22-18 victory at home to Wakefield Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

The winger's double came on the back of him covering 88 metres and making two clean breaks and one tackle bust.

3. Jake Wardle (Huddersfield Giants)

Wardle played a key role for the Giants again as they defeated Wakefield, scoring a try and setting up another for the home side on Sunday.

The centre also carried for 174 metres with an average gain of 12 metres, along with making one clean break and breaking two tackles.

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Two tries and two assists from the former New Zealand international helped Hull KR to a 34-28 win in an all-action contest away to Leigh Centurions on Sunday evening.

Along with scoring and setting up tries, Kenny-Dowall carried for 103 metres with an average gain of around nine metres, plus made two clean breaks and two tackle breaks.

5. Greg Eden (Castleford Tigers)

Two tries from Eden helped set Castleford on course for a 32-18 win away to Leeds Rhinos in the Yorkshire derby on Friday evening.

As well as crossing twice, he covered 190 metres with an average gain of 11 metres and broke four tackles.

6. Jonny Lomax (St Helens)

As he has been so many times during his career, Lomax provided an assured presence for St Helens at stand-off as they overcame Catalans in Saturday's top of the table clash.

He provided two try assists, carried for 73 metres and broke three tackles as well.

7. Mikey Lewis (Hull Kingston Rovers)

Put into the starting line-up after being recalled from his loan spell with York City Knights, Lewis just edges out St Helens' man of the match in their win over Catalans Lewis Dodd for the scrum-half role.

The 20-year-old scored one try and set up another, along with carrying for 115 metres with an average gain of 14 metres, with three clean breaks and four tackle breaks in the win over Leigh.

8. Adam Sidlow (Leigh Centurions)

Sidlow capped a strong performance in the front row against Hull KR with two tries, but unfortunately could not help his side avoid slipping to another Super League defeat.

He also carried for 90 metres, broke four tackles and made two clean breaks, along with making 29 tackles for his team on the defensive side.

9. Sam Powell (Wigan Warriors)

A try from the hooker helped Wigan to a hard-fought 16-6 win at home to Salford Red Devils in Friday evening's Super League match.

Powell made one clean break and broke three tackles with the ball in hand, as well as putting in a big defensive shift with 42 tackles.

10. Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors)

The prop helped the Warriors make some big inroads in their win at home to Salford, carrying the ball for 136 metres with an average gain of around eight metres per carry.

Havard made two tackle breaks as well, along with coming up with 28 tackles in defence.

11. Kane Linnett (Hull Kingston Rovers)

'The Big Red Machine' was at his rampaging best again for Rovers as they emerged victorious over the Centurions at Leigh Sports Village.

His try came on the back of carrying for 127 metres with an average gain of nine metres, along with one tackle bust. On the defensive side, he also came up with 29 tackles.

12. Matty Ashhurst (Wakefield Trinity)

Ashurst put in a strong display for Wakefield in the second row against Huddersfield, although ultimately there were edged out at the John Smith's Stadium.

He made 47 tackles in defence for Trinity, while also carrying for 78 metres with an average gain of nine metres per carry.

13. James Bell (Leigh Centurions)

Bell was another player who performed strongly for Leigh, despite them going down at home to Hull KR in Sunday evening's Super League clash.

The back row made an incredible 47 tackles in defence, as well as providing an assist for a try, carrying for 86 metres and making four tackle breaks.