Castleford Tigers sign winger Sosaia Feki from Cronulla Sharks on three-year deal

Castleford have added Sosaia Feki to their squad for next season

Castleford have signed Cronulla Sharks winger Sosaia Feki on a three-year contract from 2020.

Feki was born in Auckland and came through the ranks at New Zealand Warriors but has played twice for Tonga.

The 28-year-old was part of the Cronulla side that won the 2016 NRL Grand Final but he is ready for a new challenge in Super League next season.

Feki will become their fourth signing for next season, following the addition of Salford duo Derrell Olpherts and George Griffin and Toulouse forward Tyla Hepi.

"I've been at Cronulla for seven years now, I've been comfortable here but this is a new chapter in our lives and my partner and I are really excited to come across to Castleford and to Super League," Feki told Castleford Tigers' official website.

"It's going to be a new challenge but Cronulla play an attacking style of rugby as well so hopefully I can bring that over there. I've played with Junior Moors at the Sharks and I know Jesse Sene-Lefao already as well. I've been messaging him and he's been tipping me up on the club and what it's like.

"As a player, I just try to do my job for the team and finish any opportunities that come my way. I've played a lot of my games with the Sharks on the left but I'm also really comfortable on the right and I played on that side at the weekend.

"I'm not bothered where the coaches want me to play, wherever they put me I'll come across and do my best for the club."

Cas head coach Daryl Powell believes the signing of Feki will help improve his options in the back line for 2020.

"Sosaia is a player who has been performing at the top level for a number of years in the NRL," he said.

"He was a part of the Cronulla team that won the title in Australia which means that our last two recruits from overseas know what it takes to win a championship.

"He is big, strong and aggressive with the ball and an experienced defender. Our back line for next season has a real look of ability about it with strong competition for places in all positions and Sosaia adds hugely to our quality."