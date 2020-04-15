Paul Wellens and Andy Last confirmed as England assistant coaches

Paul Wellens has gone from England player to assistant coach

Paul Wellens and Andy Last have officially been added to Shaun Wane's new-look England coaching staff.

Wane hopes Last, a long-time No 2 and current interim head coach at Hull FC, and St Helens assistant Wellens can give England "a jump" when the sport is given the green light to resume after coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The former Wigan head coach took over the England role from Wayne Bennett in February and says he has been keeping himself busy during the lockdown because he remains confident the Ashes will go ahead later this year.

And Wane has already given his two new staff members an assignment as he looks to find ways to inspire his side to victory over Australia, should they get the chance to meet later in 2020, and the world's other leading teams.

"I've tasked our assistants with things, I want them to think outside the box: how can we give our players the jump on every other nation playing rugby league?" Wane said.

"I don't see this as time at home so I'm watching lots of games, I'm reading lots of books, I'm trying to get in touch with some NRL coaches to have an honest chat generally, to learn something and hopefully they can learn from me.

"My days are still working days; I want to improve, I want to get better. When we come out of this, I want us to come out of it in a real good way, I want us to be better.

"When we get back together - and we will get back together - we can have the meeting and a chat, I can set my stall out and tell all the players what we're all about, what we're going to do moving forward.

"But I do know them all personally. Week-in, week-out playing with or against them in Super League over 10 years, I've got to know a lot of the players so it's quite easy. I've got all their mobile numbers and email addresses."

Wane is buoyed by talk of the NRL potentially returning to action in May and says he would not even be averse to England travelling to Australia - if that kind of trip is possible - to ensure that the Ashes are played.

The two old rivals are currently scheduled to meet in England on three consecutive weekends from October 31.

Wane added: "I'm very hopeful. I want to start coaching as soon as possible but obviously there are more important issues than our sport.

"Once that gets sorted out then if we can get the Ashes on then fantastic. The way the Aussies are going about their business fills me with confidence that the Ashes are going to be on.

"But I'll play Christmas Day in Australia, it doesn't matter to me."