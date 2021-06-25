Jack Welsby: England call up St Helens back after Jonny Lomax suffers leg injury

Jack Welsby could make his England debut against the Combined Nations All Stars

St Helens' Grand Final hero Jack Welsby has received a last-minute call-up for England ahead of Friday's game against the Combined Nations All Stars.

Utility back Welsby, 20, who scored the last-second try that won the Grand Final in November, takes the place of his St Helens team-mate Jonny Lomax, who has been withdrawn after picking up a leg injury in training.

Stand-off Lomax is the second player from St Helens to pull out of the England squad following the withdrawal of prop Alex Walmsley, also on medical grounds.

0:40 Leeds' Polish-born prop Mikolaj Oledzki spoke of his excitement as he prepares to make his England debut Leeds' Polish-born prop Mikolaj Oledzki spoke of his excitement as he prepares to make his England debut

Sam Tomkins will captain England at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium, almost nine years since he announced himself on the international scene with a hat-trick of tries on debut against Wales.

Tomkins, who wins his 30th cap on Friday, takes on the England role from his old Wigan team-mate Sean O'Loughlin.

"It definitely wasn't expected," said Tomkins after receiving the phone call from coach Shaun Wane. "It's not something you think about. I was taken back a bit, I didn't know what to say to him.

"It's a massive honour. Being named captain of England is right up there with anything I've achieved in the game."

Sam Tomkins skippers England on Friday

Tomkins demonstrated his commitment to the England cause by driving over 1,000 miles on his own from his home in the south of France to link up with the squad last weekend.

Tomkins and his Catalans team-mate Tom Davies, who is set to make his England debut, were deterred from catching a flight because it would have meant having to quarantine on their return.

England vs Combined Nations All Stars Live on

Friday's game goes ahead amid controversy with Super League clubs playing a round of fixtures but Tomkins has no doubt about his priority.

"It's massively important," he said. "To be successful, we need the best preparation available to us and that's what this match is.

"I understand clubs and fans are frustrated that there are Super League games on this week but one round of fixtures slightly being compromised for the best possible preparation for a World Cup I think is worth it."