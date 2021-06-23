Alex Walmsley: England without St Helens prop for Combined Nations All Stars clash

Alex Walmsley will not feature in England's clash with the Combined Nations All Stars on Friday as a precaution over a knee problem

England will be without St Helens prop Alex Walmsley for Friday's game against the Combined Nations All Stars.

The former Batley forward, who has played in all 12 matches so far for his club this season, was seen watching England's training session at Salford's AJ Bell Stadium on Tuesday from the sidelines and has been withdrawn from Shaun Wane's squad on medical grounds.

An England spokesman said: "Alex trained with England yesterday but experienced discomfort with an existing knee ailment.

"Although the injury is minor, medical staff have recommended a precautionary approach."

The spokesman said no replacement will be called up and coach Shaun Wane will finalise his line-up at the team run on Friday from an 18-man squad.

Wane has included six uncapped players in the England squad - Tom Davies, Ash Handley, Morgan Knowles, Paul McShane, Mikolaj Oledzki, and Joe Philbin.

Knowles and Philbin represented Wales and Ireland respectively in the last World Cup and have now switched their allegiance to England.

Former Canberra Raiders half-back George Williams is not considered match fit, having last played for the Raiders more than four weeks ago.