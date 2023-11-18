Six England players, including Mikey Lewis and Georgia Roche, on longlist for 2023 Rugby League Golden Boot
Mikey Lewis, Harry Smith, John Bateman and Matty Ashton on longlist for men's 2023 IRL Golden Boot; Georgia Roche and Amy Hardcastle in running for women's award; candidates whittled down later in November, with winners announced in December
Four England men's players and two from the women's side have been placed on the longlist for the 2023 IRL Golden Boot, the award given to the best rugby league player in internationals each year.
Harry Smith, Mikey Lewis - who recently penned a new five-year contract with Hull Kingston Rovers - John Bateman and Matty Ashton are nominated for the men's award following the 3-0 series win over Tonga.
Compatriots Georgia Roche and Amy Hardcastle, who helped England rout Wales 60-0 earlier this month, are contenders for the women's award.
Shortlists for the men's, women's and wheelchair 2023 IRL Golden Boot awards will be announced after the second wheelchair international between last year's World Cup winners England and runners-up France in Carcassonne on November 25, with the winners revealed in December.
Last year's winners were Joey Manu of New Zealand (men's), fellow Kiwi Raecene McGregor (women's) and England's Sebastien Bechara (wheelchair).
Longlist for 2023 IRL Golden Boot
MEN
- Matty Ashton (England)
- John Bateman (England)
- Jahream Bula (Fiji)
- Su'a Faalogo (Samoa)
- James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)
- Addin Fonua-Blake (Tonga)
- Harry Grant (Australia)
- Payne Haas (Australia)
- Jahrome Hughes (New Zealand)
- Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea)
- Tui Kamikamica (Fiji)
- Lachlan Lam (Papua New Guinea)
- Mikey Lewis (England)
- Esan Marsters (Cook Islands)
- Ronaldo Mulitalo (New Zealand)
- Cameron Murray (Australia)
- Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand)
- Harry Smith (England)
- Hamiso Tabuia-Fidow (Australia)
- Joey Tapine (New Zealand)
WOMEN
- Elisa Akpa (France)
- Toru Arakua (Cook Islands)
- Laureane Biville (France)
- Belinda Gwasamun (Papua New Guinea)
- Georgia Hale (New Zealand)
- Amy Hardcastle (England)
- Mele Hufanga (New Zealand)
- Raecene McGregor (New Zealand)
- Apii Nicholls (New Zealand)
- Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala(Samoa)
- Tiana Penitani (Tonga)
- Georgia Roche (England)
- Jess Sergis (Australia)
- Tamika Upton (Australia)