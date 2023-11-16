Mikey Lewis: England half-back extends Hull Kingston Rovers deal until end of 2028 Super League season

Mikey Lewis has signed an extension to his Hull KR contract

Mikey Lewis will be staying with Hull Kingston Rovers until at least the end of the 2028 Betfred Super League season after signing a five-year deal.

The 22-year-old is one of the up-and-coming stars of the competition, and played a significant role for the Robins as they reached this year's Betfred Challenge Cup final at Wembley and the Super League play-off semi-finals after finishing fourth during the regular season.

Lewis was already under contract with Hull KR until the end of the 2025 season after signing an improved four-year deal with the club in November two years ago, but has now chosen to sign a new contract which keeps him at Sewell Group Craven Park for a further three years beyond that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of Mikey Lewis' best moments in the Betfred Super League after he agreed a new long-term contract with Hull Kingston Rovers. Watch some of Mikey Lewis' best moments in the Betfred Super League after he agreed a new long-term contract with Hull Kingston Rovers.

"I'm over the moon to sign the new deal," Lewis told hullkr.co.uk. "I'm really happy where I am now and I'm looking forward to what the future holds.

"This year has been massive for me. As a whole team we've come so far over the last few years to how we performed last year, getting to the Challenge Cup final, finishing fourth and making the play-off semi-finals.

"It's going to be a tough pre-season. We've got new coaching staff and new players, they've got to come in with the same mindset as this year's group that set the standard.

"Hopefully they can bring what they've got from other clubs and take us to that next level. We're going to be more determined than ever to win something next year. That will be one of our goals next year and it's all about taking it one step further now."

Mikey Lewis celebrates with his team-mates after scoring a try on his England debut

Hull-born Lewis came to the Robins via the City of Hull Academy and made his debut against Wigan Warriors as an 18-year-old in 2019. Since then, he has gone on to make 71 appearances and score 31 tries so far, along with undergoing loan spells in the Betfred Championship with Newcastle Thunder and York Knights.

His impressive performances in 2023, which included having to play at full-back on occasion as well, saw him rewarded with a call-up to the England performance squad and he played in the first two matches of the autumn Test series against Tonga, earning the player of the match accolade and scoring a try on his debut, a 22-18 win for Shaun Wane's side.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is delighted Lewis has chosen to commit his long-term future to the Robins and is impressed with how he has developed as a player during the season.

"We want to keep our homegrown talent at the club and we want to keep them long term," Peters said. "We've certainly proved that by locking in Mikey for five years and Jez Litten long term too.

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters is impressed with the progress Mikey Lewis made in 2023

"If you look at Mikey's year, he played nearly every game this season. The most pleasing part for me is seeing the growth in Mikey as a person, as well as a player - I've seen a lot of growth with him this year.

"Then [he] was deservedly rewarded with getting in the England team. It just shows where he's at with his rugby in the first two games [against Tonga], especially the first game against Tonga - he was the main difference.

"There are only a few players that have the qualities that Mikey has. Now it's about combining that with working hard, making sacrifices and he'll be on track to becoming one of the best players in this competition."

Lewis 'a shining light in our game'

Super League Grand Final winner and Sky Sports rugby league expert Barrie McDermott on Mikey Lewis:

"It is terrific Mikey Lewis has signed a new five-year deal with the club that means so much to him, and where he means so much to the fans.

"He's a real shining light in our game. For a long time, we've been talking about how we need a young, brash, confident half-back to take games by the scruff of its neck. He's certainly got that in his locker and the way he performed for England was just rewards for a fabulous year in Super League.

"Hull KR and Mikey Lewis both get some consistency, they both get some time to plan, evolve and develop. Hull KR seems like a club which has all of the major pieces in place and it can only be a matter of time before they're in those big games and really challenging for honours.

Barrie McDermott is a huge admirer of Mikey Lewis and is delighted to see him staying in Super League

"Willie Peters has got a diamond of a player, so all things are going in the right direction for the red and white of Hull. I'm a big admirer of Mikey Lewis, a big admirer of what he does in a game and how he dominates. Even when he doesn't dominate, his volume is there and when he touches the ball you certainly know about it.

"He's also a really exciting player. When you're looking to get people to come and watch our game and see what's good about it, you need to be putting the highlight package of Mikey Lewis forward. When he runs with the ball he breaks tackles, he's got good footwork, when he passes it's accurate, and his kicking game is getting better and better all of the time.

"A young, good, British half-back signed at his hometown club is an outstanding statement for a club on the rise."

Watch every match of the 2024 Betfred Super League season, including Magic Weekend, the play-offs, and men's, women's and wheelchair Grand Finals, live on Sky Sports. Also stream on NOW.