Jonny Wilkinson opens up on 'heartbreaking' self-doubt and love of Rugby League on Rob Burrow's podcast

Jonny Wilkinson has opened up on the self-doubt he felt in the later stages of his career

England great Jonny Wilkinson has opened up on the "heartbreaking" end to his career as self-doubt began to creep into his mind.

Wilkinson appeared on the new podcast of ex-rugby league star and Motor Neurone Disease campaigner Rob Burrow to re-live his highlight-filled career, but the 2003 Rugby World Cup winner was also honest about how the final year of his career at Toulon saw the doubt reappear that he was no longer the guy who "saved the team".

"The impossible for me I never fully overcame," said Wilkinson.

Jonny Wilkinson's kicking accuracy became an issue in the later part of his career

"I spent my life trying to be that guy who saved the team, led the team and came up with the goods when it was needed.

"But in my final year in France, five times, either just before the final whistle or just after, I had a chance to draw or win the game. I missed all five. Every single one.

"And I was that guy. When I was a kid I dreamt of being carried off on shoulders. And my final year when I've done all the work I've missed all five.

"Instead of being carried off on the shoulders and looking down on my team-mates going 'they love me', I looked in their eyes and saw heartbreak.

"I felt all those scars coming up - you were never enough, it's showing you now, they'll never respect you - all those things I was after."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player To mark the 200th anniversary of the beginning of rugby union, Heather Fisher spoke to Jonny Wilkinson who acknowledged the sport needs to continue to do more to ensure it's a game for all To mark the 200th anniversary of the beginning of rugby union, Heather Fisher spoke to Jonny Wilkinson who acknowledged the sport needs to continue to do more to ensure it's a game for all

Wilkinson also revealed that he came close to experiencing the other code of rugby and joining Super League side Wigan Warriors, admitting he would have liked to have seen if he could "adapt".

"I always wondered: 'Could I do it?' "I always wondered if I could adapt. And I had an opportunity. I was injured for so long I had a couple of opportunities," he added.

"They were largely just there thrown out to help me out to say 'look, after your injuries, do you want to come and do a summer with us?'

"It was just a few months around the Wigan team at the time. And there was part of me that thought I'd love to go find out.

"The only issue was that had I re-injured, the rest of my career was gone; clubs who'd employed me would never have let that go."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton believes Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is the favourite to lead the Lions on the Australia tour Former British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton believes Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is the favourite to lead the Lions on the Australia tour

Although Wilkinson never did switch to the 13-a-side game, it was those who have come from rugby league that he always looked for respect from in the England dressing room.

"The Jason's [Robinson] and Andy Farrell's, whenever I was next to them I was like 'I've got to do something so they respect me. I love what the guys do'," said Wilkinson.

"I love the fact if you were to go take a ball it's because you mean to score. I watch it all the time. If it's on I find myself sat there going 'oh, highlights of more Super League games or the NRL.'"

Former Leeds Rhinos star Burrow and his wife Lindsey have launched a new series called Seven on the BBC's The Total Sport podcast, in which they interview seven sporting greats and ask seven questions, with Wilkinson the second guest.

Burrow uses AI technology and a computerised voice with a Yorkshire accent to communicate.