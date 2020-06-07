Sunday's NRL: Newcastle Knights, Gold Coast Titans post victories

Kalyn Ponga shone for Newcastle Knights in Sunday's NRL

Recap Sunday's NRL action as Kalyn Ponga inspired the Knights to victory at Canberra, and the Titans won for the first time in almost a year...

Canberra Raiders 18-34 Newcastle Knights

Kalyn Ponga returned from suspension to spearhead Newcastle to a stunning 34-18 upset of Canberra that underlined the 22-year-old superstar's leadership credentials.

Newcastle stunned Canberra away from home

Ponga, who missed last weekend's 14-14 draw with Penrith, scored a try, was instrumental in three others, and also saved one in a five-star performance cut short by a HIA six minutes before full-time.

However, by then the job was done as Ponga, rookie centre Bradman Best and winger Edrick Lee formed a potent left-edge attack that the Raiders struggled to contain.

Best and Lee scored two tries each, while Ponga crossed for one of his own in the 19th minute and ran for 275 metres.

Gold Coast Titans 28-23 Wests Tigers

A 78th-minute Phillip Sami try secured a thrilling 28-23 win for the Titans over Wests Tigers, the first win for the club in a remarkable 364 days.

The Gold Coast Titans registered a victory for the first time in almost a year

The Titans last tasted victory at Suncorp Stadium on June 9 last year when they defeated the Brisbane Broncos.

A 76th-minute field goal by Benji Marshall appeared to have secured the win for the Tigers but the Titans regained possession from a short kick-off.

On the final play, Titans five-eighth Ash Taylor spun the ball to the left rather than going for a field goal. Winger Brian Kelly put the ball on the toe for full-back Sami to fly through and score.

It was the first win of the season for new coach Justin Holbrook and one he will be delighted with after Taylor's recent switch to five-eighth worked a treat.