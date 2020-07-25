Saturday's NRL wrap: Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks victorious

Cronulla's players celebrate a try during the win over St George

We round up Saturday's NRL action as Sydney Roosters and Cronulla Sharks had the edge over their opponents...

New Zealand Warriors 10-18 Sydney Roosters

New Zealand international Joseph Manu helped the Roosters clinch a hard-fought win against the Warriors at Central Coast Stadium in Saturday's opening match.

The Warriors, seeking to end a run of three straight defeats, led the reigning NRL champions 10-6 at the break, but second-half tries from Luke Keary and Manu ended hopes of a shock win.

Todd Payten's side took the lead with just four minutes on the clock when Peta Hiku found Ken Maumalo to score following a testing kick by Kodi Nikorima. Adam Pompey kicked the conversion as well.

Sitili Tupouniua and Sio Taukeiaho then both had possible tries ruled out, but the former got the Roosters on the board in the 22nd minute, followed by Kyle Flanagan landing the first of three successful conversion attempts.

Nevertheless, the Warriors were back in front two minutes before half time as Eliesa Katoa crashed through the defence after taking a pass from stand-off Nikorima.

Joseph Manu's try helped secure victory for the Roosters

Keary's converted try saw the Roosters edge ahead in the 50th minute and Manu put the seal on the win with his converted score 12 minutes from time.

Cronulla Sharks 28-24 St George Illawarra Dragons

A second-half fightback from the Dragons fell agonisingly short as Cronulla Sharks held on to secure the win at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Sydney.

The visitors were 28-14 down after 43 minutes but tries from Zac Lomax and Mikaele Ravalawa - the latter of which was converted - dragged them back into the match and set up a nail-biting finish.

However, they could not find the try which would have given them the chance to win it with a successful conversion or at the very least sent the game into golden point.

Tyrell Fuimano put the Dragons ahead with four minutes gone, only for Cronulla to reply through Jack Williams five minutes later.

Lomax's penalty followed by his first try of the match put St George back in front, but again the Sharks hit back with Sione Katoa crossing. The hosts then kicked on through tries from Shaun Johnson and Will Kennedy before half time.

Aaron Woods goes over for a try for the Sharks

Aaron Woods added a fifth try for Cronulla after the break and although Lomax and Ravalawa both went over for St George, it was the Sharks who were celebrating at full time.