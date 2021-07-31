Coronavirus: NRL postpones Saturday's matches with Queensland beginning three-day lockdown

The Rabbitohs were to play against the Dragons on Saturday

Australia's NRL postponed Saturday's matches after the state of Queensland announced a three-day lockdown because of coronavirus.

Three round 20 games - the Rabbitohs against the Dragons, the Knights versus the Raiders and the Storm against the Panthers - have all been called off.

The NRL said discussions would continue with the Queensland Government to possibly play Sunday's two scheduled matches.

"The NRL respects the decision of the Queensland government to keep the community safe and healthy following local transmission of COVID-19 in southeast Queensland," the NRL added in a statement.

The lockdown was brought in after six new community-acquired cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by Queensland's chief health officer.

All clubs have been advised to inform their players to return to team hotels and remain there until further notice.