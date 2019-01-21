RFL and Catalans Dragons reach Challenge Cup accord

Catalans Dragons celebrate winning the 2018 Challenge Cup

Catalans Dragons will defend the Challenge Cup this year after settling their dispute with the Rugby Football League.

The French club made history last August by becoming the first overseas team to win the famous knockout trophy, but their participation this year was thrown into some doubt when they refused to pay a £500,000 bond.

The RFL is keen to avoid another financial hit after last year's final at Wembley was watched by just 50,672 fans, but it has now confirmed it has reached an agreement with Catalans.

The Dragons will enter the competition, as scheduled, at the sixth-round stage in May.

Catalans chairman Bernard Guasch said: "I'm really happy to announce that we will participate in this prestigious competition in 2019.

"After weeks of open and honest discussions with Ralph Rimmer, we have indeed reached a compromise with the RFL."

The competition begins this weekend with 52 community clubs competing in first-round ties. Sunday also sees the oldest amateur club in the country, Millom, take on newcomers Red Star Belgrade from Serbia.