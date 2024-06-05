Rob Burrow: Challenge Cup Final to kick-off at 3.07pm to honour rugby league legend

Saturday's men's Challenge Cup final between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves will kick-off at 3.07pm in honour of former Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Rob Burrow CBE.

Burrow died aged 41 on Sunday after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease and the Rugby League will pay homage at Wembley to one of its all-time greats.

A minute's silence will be observed before both the men's and women's Challenge Cup finals, the latter kicks off at Wembley at 11.45am, and there will also be a minute's applause after seven minutes.

The Rugby League said the game "celebrates the life of Rob Burrow CBE - the former Leeds Rhinos, England and Great Britain scrum-half who wore the number 7 jersey with such courage and distinction throughout his playing career".

An emotional Kevin Sinfield described his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow as 'legend', following his death at the age of 41.

A statement read: "Following Burrow's death at the age of 41 last Sunday, supporters will be able to leave tributes at the Rugby League Statue outside Wembley Stadium from 9.45am on Saturday morning - offering the opportunity to fans of all clubs to show their appreciation and admiration for his courage and humanity, as so many Leeds devotees have done already at AMT Headingley.

"There will be further chances to demonstrate that affection with the Wembley crowd invited to join in one minute's applause after seven minutes of each of the four finals on Rugby League's traditional showpiece occasion - starting with the inspiresport Champion Schools final in the morning, followed by the second Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final to have been played at Wembley, which features Burrow's beloved Leeds Rhinos taking on the holders, St Helens.

"There will also be one minute's silence before the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup Final and the men's Final that follows - in each case following Abide with Me, the hymn which has long been part of Challenge Cup Final tradition, and which will be sung this year by Maxwell Thorpe and Katherine Jenkins OBE."

He won eight Super League titles, two Challenge Cup trophies and three World Club Challenges at Leeds, while he also represented England and Great Britain internationally.

After being diagnosed with the illness, he dedicated himself to raising awareness and funds for the MND community with the support of close friend and former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

Rugby fans continue to arrive at Headingley to pay tribute to former Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow CBE.

McGuire: Rob was a selfless warrior

His long-time halfback partner Danny McGuire paid an emotional tribute to him on Wednesday, alongside whom he won eight Grand Finals in a 25-year partnership at the Leeds Rhinos.

Danny McGuire and Jon Wilkin pay tribute to friend and former teammate Rob Burrow CBE following his death at the age of 41.

"It has been a tough, emotional, sad few days," McGuire told Sky Sports.

"The tributes are amazing and the outpouring everywhere across the whole country has been amazing to see.

"For me now, I am in the mode of remembering all the good times and the memories that we had throughout thirty-odd years off friendship.

Rob Burrow and his family took over Sky Sports coverage of Leeds Rhinos against Huddersfield Giants to raise awareness of motor neurone disease in June 2023.

"It is really sad. Rob was a warrior for the last five or six years since his diagnosis and I think for me now, it is about remembering everything that he stood for - his selfless acts when he played and how strong he was in his battle against his disease."