Barrie McDermott's Super League Rivals Round preview: Blood, sweat and brawls, memories are made and legends are born

Sky Sports Rugby League's Barrie McDermott takes a trip down memory lane with some of the most iconic Super League derbies on the horizon in Rivals Round...

There's something about Easter in rugby league. It's not just the chocolate eggs and long weekend - it's the rivalries. The raw, unforgiving, bone-rattling rivalries that have produced some of the most iconic moments our sport has ever seen. Tension, drama, passion - and usually a bit of chaos thrown in for good measure.

Over the years, the Easter period has delivered some absolute belters. I played in my fair share but, getting ready for my game or relaxing afterwards, I was always glued to the TV. Here's my look back at a few that still get the heart racing and the fans talking…

2004: Arguably the best EVER Easter games

A packed Headingley - 21,225 in full voice on a crisp Thursday night. Leeds had lost to Bradford five times the previous year, and the Bulls arrived expecting more of the same. But a young Danny McGuire had other ideas - fresh off the bench, he lit up the night with two blistering tries. Leeds edged it 21-18 in a thriller that felt like a changing of the guard. A proper Rhinos statement.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player St Helens and Wigan players were involved in a mass brawl during their Super League clash in 2004 on Good Friday

The day after - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors.

Good Friday, and it went off - literally. In front of 16,000 fans, Saints and Wigan served up an instant classic. Equal parts high-quality rugby and pure warfare. The biggest brawl of the Super League era broke out - Sculthorpe vs Farrell in a heavyweight showdown that had it all. The score finished 17-all, drop goals flying in, and emotions boiling over. You couldn't stop watching it - even for a second.

2016: Hull KR vs Hull FC

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Hull KR's clash with Wigan Warriors in the Super League

I was in the commentary box with Bill Arthur and Terry O'Connor, and it was one of those games where you're just lucky to be there. KR led 20-0 with 58 minutes gone. Home fans were singing, FC fans were slinking off. And then… bang. Jamie Shaul, Mahe Fonua, Danny Houghton - try after try in a remarkable FC comeback. Lee Radford's emotional interview after the final whistle was pure gold - a coach who'd lived every second of it.

1998 - Bradford Bulls vs Leeds Rhinos

Odsal was bouncing. Hostile, loud, and not for the faint-hearted. Iestyn Harris was unplayable - a hat-trick at the peak of his powers. But what really stood out was the defensive grit - Farrell, Fleary, Morley and Newton put on a clinic in aggression and desire. Graham Murray's Leeds were still in their infancy, but you could see the belief starting to spread.

2003 - Wigan Warriors vs St Helens

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We take a look back at Jack Welsby's dramatic last-minute try to seal victory for St Helens against Wigan Warriors in the Grand Final in 2020

Wigan were down to the bare bones. Four debutants: Mark Roberts, Jon Whitley, Dave Allen and a certain Kevin Brown. Even Brian Carney made the team! Saints were red-hot favourites, but Adrian Lam, Terry O'Connor and Craig Smith led the kids to victory. What followed was one of the biggest Good Friday upsets ever.

Back then the best player received a Tissot watch and Kevin Brown didn't win man of the match, but Mike 'Stevo' Stevenson wasn't having that. Legend has it he bought the lad a watch himself - he probably went to the local market and paid about £8.99!

2017 - Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity

Cas were flying in 2017, and this game showed exactly why. They tore through Wakefield 42-24 with a swagger and style that had fans dreaming big. Daryl Powell's side were poetry in motion - free-flowing, fearless and fantastic to watch. They didn't quite go all the way, but they gave us one of the most entertaining seasons in recent memory.

2000 - St Helens vs Wigan Warriors

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Joynt's epic 'Wide to West' try will surely rank among the greatest to have been scored from the 30-season history of the Super League

Knowsley Road bouncing and busting at the seams. It had an energy of its own. Kevin Iro ran riot with a hat-trick against his old club, and the mercurial Tommy Martyn - one of my all-time favourite team-mates, so cheeky skilful and charismatic - bagged a double. Saints romped home 38-14, and the crowd soaked up every second. Days like that live long in the memory.

2002 - Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings

Widnes were recently promoted and unfancied in this game, but they came to play. Wilderspool was no place for the timid, but the fearless Vikings dug in and pulled off a 20-14 win. Darren Carter and Steve McCurrie led the charge, while a young Lee Briers threw everything at them. But the Chemics stood tall. A true underdog triumph.

That's Rivals Round for you.

It's more than just points and table positions - it's history, pride, and emotion rolled into 80 minutes of unmissable theatre. These games don't just define seasons - they define eras.

Round 8 - RIVALS ROUND- every match live on Sky Sports

Thurs April 17: Wakefield vs Castleford - 8pm

Fri April 18: Hull FC vs Hull KR - 12.30pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 18: Wigan vs St Helens - 3pm - exclusively live on Sky Sports

Fri April 18: Leeds vs Huddersfield - 5.30pm

Sat April 19: Leigh vs Warrington - 1.30pm

Sat April 19: Catalans vs Salford - 6pm

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.