NRL talking points: State of Origin special

New South Wales are aiming to make it back-to-back Origin triumphs

Jenna Brooks has the latest ahead of the State of Origin opener. As Daly Cherry-Evans declares himself fit and NSW are forced to deny scandalous claims.

The ultimate

It really is the ultimate test. The State of Origin will showcase some of the best rugby league you will ever witness, and the wait for the opener is just about over.

New South Wales take on Queensland in Brisbane on Wednesday for Game I of this year's series.

Queensland vs New South Wales

Brad Fittler took charge of the Blues in 2018 and led NSW to a 2-1 series win for the second time in 13 years.

They head into this year's series as favourites, eager to go back-to-back, but the Maroons will be determined to take back that Origin shield.

While it parades the best of the best, keep your eyes out for Kalyn Ponga, who replaces Billy Slater at full-back for Queensland, and Origin debutant David Fifita, the cousin of Wakefield's star prop with the same name.

The 19-year old David Fifita plays for Brisbane and, like his Super League playing cousin, has been lighting up the pitch in 2019.

As for NSW, South Sydney's Damien Cook is one to watch, as is his Rabbitohs teammate Cody Walker. Walker, who is the NRL's leading try-scorer with 11 in as many games, will pull on the No.6 jersey.

Also keep a close eye on veteran Josh Morris, who has come out of representative retirement to play right centre for the Blues.

DCE fit

Daly Cherry-Evans has declared himself fit to captain Queensland

Daly Cherry-Evans has declared himself fully fit ahead of Wednesday's opener.

The Manly half-back had ankle surgery just five weeks ago and was initially ruled out for up to nine weeks.

"Getting through almost the full week of training has given me a lot of confidence," the Queensland skipper said. "It's been a really positive week and I'm getting excited for the game."

On Sunday night Cherry-Evans looked back to his best after a hugely successful training session against Queensland Cup side Ipswich.

Daly Cherry-Evans becomes the Queensland Maroons 15th captain 👌#Origin pic.twitter.com/Na35XajtyS — NRL (@NRL) May 28, 2019

The playmaker, who is set to lead the Maroons for the first time on Wednesday, admits there were moments where he doubted he would recover in time.

"My nervous moments around whether it would hold up or not were the early stages, when you can't really move around and are restricted to crutches and stuff like that," Cherry-Evans said.

"That's when you are a little short-sighted and you think 'how the hell am I going to be able to play in a couple of weeks?'"

Blues scandal

New South Wales assistant Greg Alexander questioned the timing of the video release

Just days out from Game I, the NRL have launched an investigation into a questionable video that was sent to media and leaked online.

The footage, which reports suggest was recorded a number of years ago, shows an alleged NSW player in a sexual encounter.

The player in question insists it is not him and NSW have also denied his involvement. They have, however, questioned the timing of the incident.

"For starters it's not even one of our players," NSW assistant coach Greg Alexander told the Daily Telegraph.

Alexander was asked if he thought the timing of it was calculated.

"The timing of it. Please. Of course it is. The day we arrive in Brisbane this happens. It's just a stitch-up."

NSW Rugby League chief executive Dave Trodden has revealed the matter could be referred to the police.

Anthem snub

Cody Walker is one of the players who will not sing the national anthem

A lot of the pre-game discussion has surrounded the likes of Will Chambers, Cody Walker and Josh Addo-Carr, who intend to boycott singing the national anthem.

The stance to remain silent during the anthem comes after the players claim 'Advance Australia Fair' doesn't represent indigenous Australians.

Queensland captain Cherry-Evans has backed the players' decision to snub the anthem.

"Hopefully this sort of stuff does start conversations not just in sports but around the country around what we believe can make this country a better place," Cherry-Evans said.

You can catch the 2019 State of Origin series live on Sky Sports Arena. Game I is on Wednesday at 10am.