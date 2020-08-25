NRL talking points: Shaun Wane linked with Cowboys, Anthony Siebold to leave Broncos

Shaun Wane still has ambitions to coach in the NRL

Jenna Brooks bring you the latest news from the NRL, including Shaun Wane being linked with the Cowboys and the departure of Anthony Seibold.

Wane linked with Cowboys

Despite recently extending his England contract, Shaun Wane is still being linked with a top job in the NRL.

The former Wigan boss signed a contract extension with the national side, keeping him as head coach until at least the end of 2022, but he is in contention to take charge of the North Queensland Cowboys.

Todd Payten was favourite to replace Paul Green, but according to reports in Australia, Wane impressed in his interview.

I spoke to the former Wigan head coach earlier this month, and he insisted he hadn't given the possibility of combining coaching duties with England and an NRL side much thought.

"When I left Wigan, there were two things I was desperate to do; coach England, and coach in the NRL. That desire is still there," Wane said.

"I've got the England job and I'm so happy, I'm living the dream for a proud Englishman. I'm really happy and I'm going to see it, but one day I really want to go to the NRL.

"I know I can do something there and I want to prove myself and it's something I'm desperate to do.

"I've never had that conversation with anybody and I don't foresee it happening. I've not really thought about that."

Seibold departs

Anthony Seibold is ready to step down from his role at the Broncos

After two years as coach of the Brisbane Broncos, Anthony Seibold has confirmed to the media that he will step down in the coming days from his role as head coach.

Reports suggest a severance package is about to be agreed in the coming days. However, the Broncos are yet to make an official announcement, despite Seibold already confirming he would depart the club.

The Broncos are 15th on the ladder, having won just three of their 15 games in 2020 and look set for their worst season in the club's history.

The 45-year old is in the second year of a five-year deal and has endured a horrid time of late, being the victim of damaging rumours.

Assistant Peter Gentle has taken charge of the side, while Seibold has been in isolation after he left the club's bubble for family reasons. Gentle is expected to remain in charge for the remainder of 2020.

McGregor replacement

Anthony Griffin is the early favourite to replace Paul McGregor as coach of St George Illawarra.

Who will replace Dragons coach Paul McGregor?

It's believed the former Broncos and Panthers coach is at the top of a shortlist, which will be presented to the club's board. Also on the list is interim coach Dean Young, former Leeds head coach David Furner, and Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon.

The club, who are aiming to appoint a permanent head coach in the next month, are about to begin formal interviews and would like Young to continue as assistant, if he doesn't land the top job.

Griffin guided Brisbane to three finals series in four years and led Penrith to back-to-back finals series. He has a 55.5 per cent win ratio from 173 games.