Challenge Cup final: Leigh Leopards' Tom Briscoe aims to inflict more Wembley heartbreak on Hull Kingston Rovers

Tom Briscoe and Oliver Holmes celebrate Leigh's semi-final win over St Helens

It is eight years since Tom Briscoe hit what, to date, remains the pinnacle of his career in the Challenge Cup final against Hull Kingston Rovers. Now the Leigh Leopards star is aiming to inflict more Wembley misery on the Robins this Saturday.

Briscoe, then playing for Leeds Rhinos, wrote his name in Cup history in the 2015 showpiece when he became the first player to score five tries in a Wembley final, claiming the Lance Todd Trophy for player of the match in the process as Brian McDermott's side routed Hull KR 50-0.

This year's final between Leigh, who have not lifted the Challenge Cup since 1971, and Rovers is expected to be a much closer-fought affair, and while the memories of that August afternoon still burn brightly, the 33-year-old wants to make more with the Leopards.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"That is obviously the highlight of my career, looking back on that day, but this is a new challenge," Briscoe, a three-time Cup winner with the Rhinos, told Sky Sports.

"I'll always have those memories and those achievements, but I also want to make more memories and achieve more things. This is another opportunity to do that and one I'm really excited for.

"[Winning the Challenge Cup with Leigh] would be right up there with the best achievements. Doing it at a club like Leeds, it's expected and done many times before.

"I don't want to say you're just another name to achieve that because it's a great achievement and celebrated throughout the club and history, but to do it at a club which hasn't done that in 50 years would be special."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of last Sunday's Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards Highlights of last Sunday's Betfred Super League match between Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards

Briscoe was one of the first players to join the Leopards revolution following Leigh's return to the Betfred Super League for 2023 along with fellow former Rhino Zak Hardaker, bringing to an end an eight-season stay at Headingley.

The three-quarter is the club's second-highest try-scorer in Super League this year with 12 and has helped them take the top flight by storm as they currently sit third on points difference from borough rivals Wigan Warriors with six rounds of the regular season remaining.

A 12-10 win over reigning Super League kings St Helens in the Challenge Cup semi-finals last month sent the Leopards back to Wembley after over half a century away too, and they are firmly in contention to claim at least one of rugby league's major honours for the first time since winning the old Slalom Lager Championship in 1982.

Part of that is down to the investment of owner Derek Beaumont and while his Leopards rebrand received a mixed reception when first announced, Leigh have gone from strength to strength in 2023 and Briscoe is impressed with the way everything being done on and off the field this year has been embraced in the town.

That is obviously the highlight of my career, looking back on that day, but this is a new challenge. Tom Briscoe on his five tries in the 2015 Cup final

"It would be massive [to win the Cup]," Briscoe said. "Derek has invested a lot throughout his time of owning the club, not just financially but emotionally as well.

"Just for him, it would be a great achievement to bring that for him, but also the fans and the support the team gets.

"It has been incredible this season; we're filling the Sports Village, the away support has been incredible, and the atmosphere has been great.

"The spectacle Derek is putting on every home game has been great as well, so it has all led to an exciting place to be at the minute."

Victory at Wembley this weekend would mark only the third time Leigh have won the Challenge Cup, with Briscoe hearing plenty from those who remember when the team led by the great Alex Murphy triumphed 24-7 over Leeds 52 years ago in the build-up to this game.

Coincidentally, the Leopards warmed up for this year's final by winning 13-6 against Briscoe's former club at Headingley last Sunday to stay among the Super League frontrunners and he knows there could be more to come this year.

"It's been crazy hearing the amount of people who went to the last Leigh final, talking to some of the older guys who were there to witness that achievement," Briscoe said.

"They all say they're coming back this year and hopefully we can replicate that and win the trophy back to Leigh.

"We've put ourselves in a good spot in Super League as well. We had a tough win against Leeds at the weekend to stay joint-second, so we're achieving things in both competitions, and this is the culmination of the Cup.

"It's only one of three things you can win in a season and it's special to be in that situation."