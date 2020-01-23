Sonny Bill Williams buys shares in Toronto Wolfpack

Sonny Bill Williams signed a two-year deal at Toronto Wolfpack in November

Sonny Bill Williams has invested in his new team, Toronto Wolfpack, by buying shares in the newly-promoted Super League club.

The 34-year-old former All Black is reportedly the highest-paid player in either code of rugby after signing a two-year deal in Toronto.

Wolfpack will compete in the Super League this season after achieving their goal of promotion to the division within three years of their formation.

Speaking on Thursday, head coach Brian McDermott set out his ambitious plans for the club and believes they "could change the face of rugby league in the northern hemisphere".

The Canadians have not disclosed details of Williams' deal, but chairman Bob Hunter confirmed that their marquee signing has been given equity in the club.

"He was offered as part of his package, a significant number of shares in the parent organisation and the intent long term is to take that whole company public," Hunter said.

"You don't know whether that's worth a dollar a share or 10 dollars a share, the market at some point will tell you what they think it's worth, but it's significant."

Williams' last match was in the Rugby World Cup in November

Williams, who sat out Sunday's pre-season match at Castleford, will be available for round one of the Super League campaign on February 2, but McDermott says he is not guaranteed to start.

Despite not yet featuring on the pitch for Toronto, the club are already cashing in on their new recruit.

"The fan interest just generally and the amount of media attention which helps you sell everything has been tremendous," Hunter said.

"A lot of my friends don't understand rugby league and are not Wolfpack fans, yet say 'but I heard you signed this really big player, the LeBron James of rugby league'.

"Our season subscriptions have gone up about 30 per cent and our sponsorship dollars are up 35 and it could 40 per pent by the end of the year.

"So those sponsors that are rugby fans know his personal brand and want to be associated with him and we've had calls from other companies who have said 'we'd actually be interested in getting involved in the team'. They're coming to us."