Tony Gigot joins Toronto Wolfpack on month-long trial

Tony Gigot's Catalans contract was not renewed at the end of last season

Toronto have recruited France international Tony Gigot on a month's trial and could give him his debut in Friday's Super League match at Warrington.

The 29-year-old utility back has been without a club since failing to agree a new contract with Catalans Dragons at the end of the 2019 season but has been keeping fit by training with the Avignon club.

Toronto say they have enough room on the salary cap to accommodate Gigot, who was in the juniors at London Broncos when current Wolfpack boss Brian McDermott was head coach there in 2010.

The arrival of Gigot, who is set to train with his new team-mates in Manchester on Wednesday, is a timely boost for the Canadian club, whose 23-man squad was reduced to just 17 fit and available players at Wigan last Thursday.

"Tony Gigot will be joining the club on a month's trial, subject to the paper work being completed," said Martin Vickers, Toronto's UK business manager.

3:20 Highlights of Wigan's victory over the visiting Wolfpack on Thursday night Highlights of Wigan's victory over the visiting Wolfpack on Thursday night

"He will be available straight away. He's fit and ready to play. He could even be in contention for Friday's game but that will be a matter for the coach.

"We've got enough players in the squad for this weekend without him."

The Wolfpack are also in talks to bring back Canadian centre or second rower Quinn Ngawati to the club.

The 20-year-old, who was born in British Colombia, played for the club in League One and also had a spell on loan with London Skolars before leaving to pursue a career in aviation.

Toronto have been given permission to sign young Canadian players as way of a compromise after Super League clubs rejected their application for some leeway in the salary cap.

Meanwhile, former All Black Sonny Bill Williams will return to bolster a Wolfpack team still looking for a first win in Super League.

Williams flew back to New Zealand after last week's game at Wigan to attend the birth of his fourth child but flew back at the weekend and has trained all week so far.

McDermott is also set to welcome back former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin, who pulled out of the Wigan game after his knee locked in the warm-up, but hooker James Cunningham is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The former Hull and London Broncos player underwent surgery on Tuesday to repair a hamstring injury he sustained in the first five minutes of last Thursday's game.

Meanwhile, Toronto have been fined £5,000 by the Rugby Football League - £4,500 of it suspended until the end of 2020 - after McDermott failed to attend a post-match press conference.

The former Leeds coach apologised for his no-show after the Wolfpack's game at Salford on Saturday, February 8, describing it as a genuine mistake.