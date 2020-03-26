Sonny Bill Williams says it would be 'crazy' to think rugby league players will not have to take pay cuts

2:37 Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams says he would be '100 percent that way inclined' when it comes to possible pay cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic Toronto Wolfpack star Sonny Bill Williams says he would be '100 percent that way inclined' when it comes to possible pay cuts as a result of the coronavirus pandemic

Sonny Bill Williams insists he would be willing to take a pay cut if it helps to keep rugby league going during these difficult times for the sport.

The Toronto Wolfpack player says it would be 'crazy' to think such measures might not be needed, such is the toll the coronavirus pandemic is taking on the sporting calendar.

A two-time Rugby Union World Cup winner with the All Blacks, the 34-year-old Williams returned to his old sport of rugby league when he joined the Wolfpack for their debut Super League season.

But with the UK in lockdown amidst the pandemic, rugby league is set to be suspended beyond the initial date of April 3.

Toronto won their most recent game against Huddersfield in the Challenge Cup

Asked by Sky Sports News if he would be willing to take a pay cut due to the unprecedented situation, Williams said: "A hundred per cent, I would be that way inclined.

"When it comes to taking pay cuts, to keep the game afloat, it would be crazy not to think that's going to occur, especially with the way things are happening in the sporting world.

"I consider myself in a privileged position and (I am) taking a step back and understanding that sport is just a game and there are things in life that are more important.

"But in terms of sport, it is crazy to think some organisations might not make it through."

Williams is currently recovering from minor surgery

Toronto have lost all six of their Super League games so far, but gave themselves a lift before the enforced break with a Challenge Cup defeat of Huddersfield.

Williams is now recovering from minor surgery and said: "The injury came at a pretty good time - we have probably got a couple of months off at least.

"They found a bit of scar tissue and cleaned it up.

"It has been a difficult start (for Toronto) but I love it. This is the game I grew up playing."