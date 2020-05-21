Kallum Watkins: Toronto Wolfpack sign England centre

Kallum Watkins is back in Super League with Toronto

England international Kallum Watkins has joined Toronto Wolfpack on a three-year deal.

The former Leeds centre was granted a release from NRL side Gold Coast Titans in April for personal reasons after his father contracted coronavirus.

Watkins has also accepted reduced pay for the 2020 season due to the financial problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old said: "I would like to thank the Gold Coast Titans for granting me and my family the opportunity to go back home, I had a great time over there.

"To the owners, coaches, players, staff and the fans at the Titans, I wish them all the success in the world. I know they will turn things round at the club.

"I came back for family reasons. There has been a lot going on back home, and then when I heard about my dad I had to come back.

"I wanted to succeed in the NRL but I had to put my family first, and now I'm excited to be back playing in the Super League."

Watkins had a short stint in the NRL with Gold Coast Titans

Watkins is reunited with Brian McDermott, who he played under at Leeds Rhinos between 2011 and 2018, and the Toronto head coach is delighted to be linking up again.

"To add someone of the quality of Kallum Watkins to our squad during the League suspension is a positive move," said McDermott.

"I know first-hand what Kallum can do and we are thrilled he will be joining us on-field once play resumes.

"This is a testing time for sports teams all over the world, and we are no different. We are grateful that Kallum has shown commitment to our cause by agreeing to our revised pay model alongside his team-mates, and in line with many other players across our league."