New South Wales 24-10 Queensland: Blues claim home State of Origin win to avoid first series clean sweep for 13 years

A much-improved New South Wales claimed a home 24-10 State of Origin success in Sydney against Queensland, to avoid a first series clean sweep for 13 years.

A hectic first half saw NSW start on top only to concede the first try to the Maroons' David Fifita totally against the run of play on 12 minutes.

The hosts hit back with three tries in nine minutes, however, through Brian To'o, Josh Addo-Carr and debutant Bradman Best to wrestle control - the second of which will go down as one of the great Origin tries.

Queensland's Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow hit back with a try before the half-time break, to become one of just five men in history to score in all three matches of an Origin series, but a Stephen Crichton penalty for NSW shortly before the hooter left them eight points up.

The second half proved an altogether tighter affair between two fatigued sets of players, with only one try scored through Best, off superb build-up play from Cody Walker and skipper James Tedesco, as NSW's home fans could celebrate winning the battle, knowing they had already lost the war.

Played out in front of more than 75,000 fans at Sydney's Olympic stadium, the return of veteran South Sydney playmaker Cody Walker added some composure and attacking direction for NSW - something they were missing in the first two games. It earned him the player of the match award.

New South Wales played with the kind of desperation and passion that allowed them to keep in front of the Maroons, who were chasing their first 3-0 sweep of the annual series since 2010.

While the Blues appeared to have all the momentum in the opening 10 minutes, the Maroons were quick to capitalise on their first set in enemy territory.

It was Tabuai-Fidow who tapped down a pinpoint Cameron Munster kick into the hands of Fifita, and the Blues didn't have a chance of stopping the charging Titans enforcer, who crashed over the line to open the scoreboard.

The Blues hit back just two minutes later with debutant Keaon Koloamatangi putting his mark on the match, producing a perfectly placed tap-pass to open up space for To'o to cross on the right edge.

Come the 20th minute and Walker made his presence felt, with some quick hands, unlocking Best who tipped on to Addo-Carr before the Kangaroos winger broke down the left edge with a perfectly executed kick and chase putting the Blues in front 10-6.

With the Blues mounting pressure and the Maroons coming up with some crucial errors, Walker orchestrated another left-side shift and this time Best capitalised, crashing over for a try on debut.

Not to be outdone, Tabuai-Fidow got in on the action in the 35th minute, sweeping outside Blues defenders before punting the ball through the line and regathering the ball just over the stripe to reduce the deficit 16-10.

A penalty against Harry Grant for crowding the ruck handed Crichton his second penalty goal of the half, stretching the Blues lead 18-10 right on the half-time buzzer.

The second stanza played out in a fairly even contest with both teams trading sets and while the Blues looked to break the deadlock in the 62nd minute through Isaah Yeo, however the forward was ruled offside. Eight points was still the difference.

After breaking tackles all night, Blues skipper James Tedesco finally found some space, streaking down the left edge before finding Best in support who made it a double on debut. Crighton's conversion made it 24-10, after which the Blues managed to wrap up the game and hold onto their 14-point lead to close out another Origin series.