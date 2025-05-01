Women's State of Origin: New South Wales dominate match one in thumping 32-12 victory over Queensland

New South Wales got off to a dream start in Brisbane in game one of the Women's State of Origin

New South Wales got their 2025 Women's State of Origin off to the perfect start with a 32-12 domination of Queensland at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.

In a match full of drama as part of the NRL's Magic Round, an eye-gouging allegation from NSW's Keeley Davis was the headline as the Blues began their quest to avenge their 2-1 loss in the 2024 series.

That was not the only moment of contention as Tiana Penitani Gray was cited for pulling Tamika Upton's hair, with the NSW player referred to the match review committee in the first half.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

It was Jess Sergis who opened the scoring for NSW on the fourth minute, with the gouge allegation coming just before Isabelle Kelly went over for their second, an official complaint being lodged with the referee.

Jesse Southwell then took her moment to shine, working with Isabelle Kelly, then Yasmin Clydsdale and Jayme Fressard in the first 40.

Queensland hit back through converted efforts from Sienna Lofipo and Rory Owen on her debut to leave the score tightly poised at 18-14 in NSW's favour at the break.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

However, the second half was all the Blues, Fressard going over for her second on the 41st minute, Ellie Johnston barrelling over with 20 minutes to play and then Church sealing the win on the 65th minute, Southwell kicking three conversions and a penalty.

The Women's State of Origin continues in Sydney for the second match of the three-match series on May 15.

Round 10 - MAGIC WEEKEND

Saturday May 3 - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Leigh vs Catalans - 3pm

Hull KR vs Salford - 5.15pm

St Helens vs Leeds - 7.30pm

Sunday 4th May - all exclusively live on Sky Sports

Huddersfield vs Hull FC - 1pm

Wigan vs Warrington - 3.15pm

Castleford vs Wakefield - 5.30pm

Sky Sports will again show every game of Super League live this season - including two matches in each round exclusively live, with the remaining four matches each week shown on Sky Sports+ via the red button.