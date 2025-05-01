Women's State of Origin: New South Wales dominate match one in thumping 32-12 victory over Queensland
Tries from Jess Sergis, Isabelle Kelly, Jayme Fressard, Ellie Johnston, and Abbi Church helped New South Wales in their big victory in match one of the three-match series; Watch Super League's Magic Weekend live on Sky Sports across May 3 and 4
Last Updated: 01/05/25 1:28pm
New South Wales got their 2025 Women's State of Origin off to the perfect start with a 32-12 domination of Queensland at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium.
In a match full of drama as part of the NRL's Magic Round, an eye-gouging allegation from NSW's Keeley Davis was the headline as the Blues began their quest to avenge their 2-1 loss in the 2024 series.
That was not the only moment of contention as Tiana Penitani Gray was cited for pulling Tamika Upton's hair, with the NSW player referred to the match review committee in the first half.
It was Jess Sergis who opened the scoring for NSW on the fourth minute, with the gouge allegation coming just before Isabelle Kelly went over for their second, an official complaint being lodged with the referee.
Jesse Southwell then took her moment to shine, working with Isabelle Kelly, then Yasmin Clydsdale and Jayme Fressard in the first 40.
Queensland hit back through converted efforts from Sienna Lofipo and Rory Owen on her debut to leave the score tightly poised at 18-14 in NSW's favour at the break.
However, the second half was all the Blues, Fressard going over for her second on the 41st minute, Ellie Johnston barrelling over with 20 minutes to play and then Church sealing the win on the 65th minute, Southwell kicking three conversions and a penalty.
The Women's State of Origin continues in Sydney for the second match of the three-match series on May 15.
