Salford Red Devils 14-16 Leeds Rhinos: Visitors continue push for Super League playoff spot

Leeds continued their push for a Super League playoff spot with their third successive win against Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Two late penalties from Rhyse Martin proved decisive for Rohan Smith's men in a dramatic last quarter after Salford had fought back from 12-4 down to lead 14-12 with 12 minutes remaining.

Cameron Smith and Ash Handley scored first-half tries for Leeds while Salford's standout player Ken Sio crossed for one in each half. Tim Lafai also scored for the Red Devils who, after going down 16-14, have now lost their last four games.

Martin's kicks proved crucial as the game became as stormy as the weather - with Leeds just holding out.

Leeds Rhinos continued their push for a Super League playoff place with victory at Salford on Sunday

Salford were boosted by the return of hooker Andy Ackers along with Ryan Brierley and Brodie Croft.

Both teams were reduced to 12 men with 16 minutes remaining following a mass brawl which saw Leeds' Mikolaj Oledzki and Chris Atkin of Salford receive yellow cards.

Leeds coach Smith picked youngster Corey Johnson - normally a hooker - at scrum-half in place of the suspended Blake Austin.

Having reignited their hopes of a top-six finish with back-to-back wins, Leeds started the game brightly, scoring in the fifth minute. Loose forward Smith took on the Salford defensive line and burst free of three attempted tackles from 10 metres out for a try which Martin converted.

It had been a sluggish start from Salford but they scored in the 20th minute when Marc Sneyd's grubber kick sat up perfectly for the chasing Lafai and he was able to collect the ball and touch down before Sneyd missed the conversion.

It was the Rhinos who finished the half the stronger and they added a second try on the half-hour mark. Richie Myler's long pass to the left edge found Handley in space and he scored his 99th try for Leeds in the corner.

Ash Handley scored one of two Leeds tries at the AJ Bell Stadium

Martin missed the conversion but landed a penalty just before half-time following a late hit on Aiden Sezer by Red Devils prop Tyler Dupree.

Salford - who won 22-12 at Headingley in May - came out for the second half with plenty of purpose and were rewarded with a try in the 42nd minute. A grubber kick to the corner by Croft was well anticipated by Lafai, who gathered to reduce his side's deficit.

With Sneyd appearing to be carrying a leg injury, Ryan Brierley took over the goal-kicking role and converted brilliantly from the touchline as Salford moved to within two points of Rhinos.

Just six minutes later and Salford were ahead for the first time in the game. Croft's hanging kick to the corner could not be taken by either Handley or Myler and the ball ended up with Sio, who scored his second try. Brierley could not add the conversion but Salford led 14-12.

With 16 minutes remaining a brawl erupted close to the Rhinos' tryline after a disputed call led to referee Aaron Moore sending Salford's Atkin and Oledzki of Leeds to the sin bin.

Leeds levelled the scores with 12 minutes left thanks to a penalty from Martin after Salford were penalised for a high shot.

A few minutes later, Leeds forced Salford to concede a goal-line dropout and Sneyd's kick sailed out on the full, affording Martin a penalty shot at goal from in front of the posts. He made no mistake to give Leeds a 16-14 lead and the win.