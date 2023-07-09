Super League: Hull FC fight back to snatch late derby win against Hull KR

Adam Swift scored twice to earn Hull FC victory at Craven Park

Late tries from Ligi Sao and Adam Swift enabled Hull FC to come from behind and erase the memory of their Good Friday mauling by neighbours Hull KR with a hard-earned 16-6 victory at Craven Park.

The sides were level going into the final quarter of the game until Sao burrowed over from close range and then Swift raced onto Danny Houghton's long pass to clinch the points for the Black and Whites.

Although the derby turned into an error-strewn and largely forgettable affair, the result could breathe new life into Hull's season - one that seemed dead and buried after their humiliating 40-0 home loss to Rovers in April.

Pre-match talk centred on visiting coach Tony Smith's return to his former club for the first time since his controversial departure last season, but it was Rovers who took an early lead through debutant Jack Walker, converted by Jake Clifford.

Hull KR's Mikey Lewis does his best to stop Tex Hoy of Hull FC (PA Images)

They held that unconvincing advantage until the 58th minute, when Shaun Kenny-Dowall's yellow card for going high on Clifford proved pivotal in Hull finally wresting the initiative from their rivals.

Smith's side had looked anything but clinical, with Swift the main culprit as he fumbled a long pass from Brad Fash and was then bundled into touch to bring a sloppy conclusion to a long spell of pressure.

Clifford almost picked the pocket of the impressive Ethan Ryan after the half-time hooter but knocked on in the process of scurrying onto the loose ball.

Swift spectacularly atoned for his previous errors six minutes into the second half when he took a short Cam Smith offload and galloped half the length of the pitch, slipping past the flat-footed Walker in the process, to grab his first try of the game.

That gave Clifford the opportunity to level with the conversion, while Rowan Milnes drifted a penalty wide in response.

A strong set from Rovers deep in their opponents' territory ended in Kenny-Dowall clothes-lining Clifford as he gathered a speculative Milnes kick in his own 10 - and that turned out to be the breakthrough Hull needed.

Quick thinking from Brad Dwyer gave Samoa star Sao the chance to cross the line and, after Matt Parcell had been penalised for a double movement as Rovers sought to respond, Swift settled the contest by scooting over on the left for his second score of the game.