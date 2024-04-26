St Helens 13-12 Huddersfield Giants: Jonny Lomax drop-goal drama sends Saints top of table

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League clash between St. Helens and Huddersfield Giants. Highlights of the Super League clash between St. Helens and Huddersfield Giants.

Jonny Lomax’s last-minute drop goal sent St Helens top of the Betfred Super League table as they snatched a 13-12 win over Huddersfield Giants.

Tries from former Saints players Kevin Naiqama and Adam Swift, both of which were converted by Jake Connor, gave the Giants the initiative, although Tommy Makinson's try from an interception got the hosts back in the game before half-time.

The tense state of affairs continued in the second half, but St Helens got back on level terms in the 62nd minute when Daryl Clark took advantage of a lapse in defence to cross for a converted try.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Lomax nails a last minute drop goal for St Helens to defeat Huddersfield Giants coming from 12-0 down in the Super League Jonny Lomax nails a last minute drop goal for St Helens to defeat Huddersfield Giants coming from 12-0 down in the Super League

Then, with golden point looming, Lomax stepped up to fire over the match-winning one-pointer time with barely 30 seconds of the game remaining and send his side above Catalans Dragons on points difference.

Story of the game

Huddersfield came into the match in a rich vein of try-scoring form and threatened with the first chance of the game as Leroy Cudjoe was held up a metre from the line.

The Giants had already warned the Saints with some early territory and they opened the scoring in the fifth minute as Naiqama's diagonal run found the whitewash.

Huddersfield grabbed their second as Swift countered down the left and kicked through to Tui Lolohea, who looked like he was going to touch down only for Saints' Moses Mbye to inadvertently direct it into the path of Swift, who managed to touch down for his 10th try of the season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Swift finished off a breakaway for Huddersfield Giants to extend the lead against St Helens Adam Swift finished off a breakaway for Huddersfield Giants to extend the lead against St Helens

Saints burst into life after a lacklustre start as Makinson intercepted Lolohea's wide pass and ran free for 60 metres to dive under the posts and halve their deficit.

Huddersfield continued to knock on the door in search of a third try and almost had one as a wide offload found Jake Bibby only for him to drop it 10 metres short of the try line.

Tensions started to rise in the second period - firstly Jake Connor and Clark went head-to-head and moments later a mass brawl sparked after Mark Percival tackled Elliot Wallis in the air which caused the ball to run loose. Saints thought they had a second when Matt Whitley grounded but it was ruled no try.

The home side were looking increasingly dangerous as the half wore on and had yet another try ruled out after Mbye's high kick was knocked on by Saints before Clark grounded under the posts which kept the Giants in front.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tempers flared after Matt Whitley was taken out in the air and St Helens were denied a try against Huddersfield Giants. Tempers flared after Matt Whitley was taken out in the air and St Helens were denied a try against Huddersfield Giants.

It was wave after wave of Saints attack in the second period and they finally got their rewards with a quarter of the game to go when Clark burst through the defence and crashed over to make it all square.

Saints were denied yet another try when Waqa Blake looked to jump over in the corner but dropped the ball to let Huddersfield off the hook.

As the clock struck into the final minute, Sebastine Ikahihifo's high challenge earned St Helens a penalty and seconds after Mbye had a drop goal blocked, Lomax succeeded with a perfect kick to snatch all the points.

What they said

St Helens match-winner Jonny Lomax on his drop goal:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jonny Lomax felt St Helens 'reset' at half time to turn the game against Huddersfield Giants and take the win. Jonny Lomax felt St Helens 'reset' at half time to turn the game against Huddersfield Giants and take the win.

"Sometimes you're better off not thinking. By the time it came to me, I just thought I'd got to get this ball away."

Huddersfield Giants head coach Ian Watson:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ian Watson felt Huddersfield show character and resilience in the narrow defeat to St Helens. Ian Watson felt Huddersfield show character and resilience in the narrow defeat to St Helens.

"The character and resilience from both teams was outstanding. The second half, we spent a hell of a lot of time defending our own line and struggling to get out of yardage, but we stuck to the task.

"If you look at the way we've been playing over the last few weeks, the way we played here, the amount of players we've got out on the sidelines at the moment, coming to St Helens who are not far off full strength, there are no concerns from us."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens:

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Wellens was really pleased with the character of St Helens after coming from 12-0 down to defeat Huddersfield Giants. Paul Wellens was really pleased with the character of St Helens after coming from 12-0 down to defeat Huddersfield Giants.

"You certainly enjoy it when you've got the win, but that was a really hard-fought win today.

"Huddersfield came to play, we knew they would, and we knew it would be see-saw battle.

"We're very pleased to get over the line, but we know there are some improvements still in us and we're going to have to continue to work hard."

What's next?

Huddersfield Giants are back on home turf in Round 10 when they hosts Salford Red Devils on Friday, May 3 live on Sky Sports Arena (8pm kick-off). St Helens are in action again the following day when they travel to Hull KR, live on Sky Sports Arena (3pm).

Watch every Super League match in 2024 live on Sky Sports and stream with NOW.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...