St Helens vs Wakefield Challenge Cup quarter-final team news

David Fifita misses Wakefield's trip to St Helens with a foot injury

David Fifita and Max Jowitt will miss Wakefield Trinity's trip to St Helens in the quarter-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup on Saturday due to injuries.

Man of Steel contender Fifita suffered a foot injury at Magic Weekend last Saturday, but it was not as bad as first feared and he is set to return in the next couple of weeks. However, back Jowitt is expected to be out for six weeks with a fractured hand.

Trinity do have influential half-back Danny Brough available again, though, after being sidelined since April with a hand injury and head coach Chris Chester is in an optimistic mood ahead of the cup clash with the Super League leaders.

Danny Brough is back in Wakefield's squad for the cup tie away to St Helens

"They're the best team in the competition by a long way, but it's a one-off game," Chester said. "Those games do happen and it would be nice for us to get a result there this weekend.

"We got to the semi-finals in 2016 and we probably got there with a similar team to the one we'll have out at the weekend.

"It would be great if we could get there, we know we've got to beat the best and that's the thing with the Challenge Cup.

"If we can beat the best in the quarter-final then there's no reason we can't have a real crack at this competition."

Wakefield were 26-6 winners over Championship side Widnes Vikings in round six of the Challenge Cup, but go into this tie seeking to rebound from a 25-18 defeat to Catalans Dragons at Anfield.

St Helens, meanwhile, again showed they are the team to beat as they overcame Castleford Tigers 36-16 in Liverpool last Sunday.

Luke Thompson is one of three players back in St Helens' squad to face Wakefield

Justin Holbrook's squad is bolstered by the return of Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook after spells on the sidelines with injuries.

However, Saints are without Theo Fages after he suffered a head injury against Castleford. Danny Richardson comes into the 19-man squad in the Frenchman's place.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival Regan Grace, Danny Richardson, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Luke Thompson, Zeb Taia, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello

Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad: Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Lee Kershaw, George King, Danny Kirmond, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Kyle Wood