St Helens v Warrington: Saints wiping slate clean for semi-final

Danny Richardson kicked a dramatic last-minute penalty against Warrington earlier in the season

St Helens believe that their prior victories over Wolves this season won’t “count for anything” ahead of Thursday's semi-final clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The side that won the League Leaders Shield have a trio of victories over their opponents already but Danny Richardson says that they're realistic about the prospect of knockout rugby.

"We have beaten them three times this season but know that doesn't count for anything," Richardson told the club's official website.

"We will be making sure that we are preparing for them at their best, because that is what they will be bringing.

"We are under no illusions; those games mean nothing anymore and we will be fully focused on getting the win and moving on to the Grand Final."

St Helens vs Warrington Wolves Live on

St Helens are the only club to appear in all 20 playoff series since they were introduced in their various guises in 1998, but they have been have been edged out in each of the last three semi-finals.

This time last year, they were sunk by a golden point drop-goal from Castleford scrum-half Luke Gale, but head coach Justin Holbrook believes that his side are in a better shape to reach Old Trafford twelve months on.

"Last year we had to win the last 10 games or so to make the semis but this year we have led the comp from round one," said Holbrook.

"We have been smarter in the back end of the year to get guys over their niggles and to make sure they are primed and fresh.

"Last year we had to keep on rolling them out every week just to get to the semi-finals. It's different now and we are in a better frame of mind than we were last year. It's now up to us to go out there and perform."

Holbrook is able to pick virtually a full-strength team, with prop Alex Walmsley his only injury absentee. Jon Wilkin, Luke Thompson, Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax are all returning fresh and rested.

Warrington can call on the services of Tom Lineham, their top try-scorer this season, following his two-match ban.

Also back in Steve Price's 19-man squad are half-back pairing Kevin Brown and Tyrone Roberts after the duo were passed fit following injury.

Lineham, Brown and Roberts are named in the place of Sitaleki Akauola, Luis Johnson and Morgan Smith.

Chris Hill has shared that their Challenge Cup final defeat has been 'eating away' at the squad

Wolves captain Chris Hill says his side's agonising Wembley defeat, when they were turned over by Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup final, will provide added motivation in their bid to reach the Grand Final.

"A defeat like that gives you an extra bit of motivation. It was massively disappointing and it's been eating away," said Hill

"They (St Helens) should be favourites, they've romped the league, haven't they? But we'll be ready and concentrating on ourselves.

"We know it's going to be a tough ask but all the lads are buzzing.

"The intensity has gone up in the last couple of days and we are more than ready for it. This is why we play rugby, for games like this."

St Helens 19-man squad: Kyle Amor, Jack Ashworth, Ben Barba, Luke Douglas, Theo Fages, Regan Grace, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Dom Peyroux, Danny Richardson, Zeb Taia, Luke Thompson, Jon Wilkin.

Warrington Wolves 19-man squad: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Bodene Thompson, Ben Westwood.