Super League: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors talking points and team news

Can Kai Pearce-Paul make another big impression for Wigan in the clash with rivals St Helens?

We look at what is being said and team news ahead of Sunday night’s Betfred Super League derby clash between St Helens and Wigan Warriors at Totally Wicked Stadium…

Saints aim to put disruption behind them

Super League's reigning champions come into Sunday's clash with their old rivals having not played since June 17, with matches since then falling victim to positive Covid-19 tests among their scheduled opponents.

The most recent of those saw St Helens given a 24-0 win after unusual circumstances meant Castleford Tigers were unable to raise a side, causing more frustration for Kristian Woolf's squad after another late call-off.

At the same time, head coach Woolf and his players are mindful of the ongoing situation with the pandemic and are just looking forward to getting back out on the field for the latest chapter in the history of their rivalry with Wigan.

"It's been a strange couple of weeks, to be honest," Woolf said. "For the last month, outside of Warrington, we've been preparing and got to the captain's run where the blokes are excited about a game, and they feel a little bit let down.

"Instead of being a light captain's run for a game, it becomes a bit of a heavy session and trying to get the blokes ready for that.

"It is what it is at the moment, we're obviously confronting Covid again as a competition and all teams are in the same boat, and we're trying to navigate it as best we can and we're really looking forward to a big game as well.

"What we have got to look forward to is a big game against our local rivals, and that gets blokes really excited and, I guess, forget about what you missed out on and looking forward to what's coming up."

Pearce-Paul makes his mark at Wigan

Adrian Lam has faced some selection headaches in recent weeks, with Wigan's squad being afflicted by injuries and suspension during a run which has seen them suffer four straight losses following a flying start to the 2021 Super League season.

A 40-14 defeat to Warrington on Wednesday evening - the short turnaround from which means the Warriors have had just one training session going into the clash with St Helens - was the latest of those, but head coach Lam has still taken positives from this period.

Among those has been the emergence of some of the younger members of the Warriors' squad, not least of all Kai Pearce-Paul, the Bromley-born former London Broncos academy back row who impressed again in the midweek loss to the Wolves.

"Whilst there are injuries and some tough times, it gives an opportunity to the young and Kai Pearce-Paul is going to be a handful and a big part of our squad moving forward, so we're excited about that," Lam said.

"He's been close to being a regular in our team for a long time but being behind Liam Farrell and John Bateman - and Sean O'Loughlin last year - it was hard to get him into the 17.

"His time was going to come at some point this year and it has been forced because of these injuries, but he's quite respected by his peers because of his size and what he can do.

"Super League should be excited about him moving forward because he's got something a lot of teams don't have, and we're excited he can bring that to us."

Team news

James Roby is set to go level with Ben Westwood on Super League's all-time appearances list

Saints' England internationals Alex Walmsley and Jonny Lomax, who missed the game against the Combined Nations All Stars, will both be back along with centre Mark Percival.

The game will mark the 430th Super League appearance of St Helens captain James Roby, who will draw level with Ben Westwood in seventh place in the all-time list headed by Kevin Sinfield with 454.

Wigan lost back-rower Morgan Smithies with an ankle injury in the defeat by Warrington on Wednesday, but prop Brad Singleton returns from a two-match ban.

Named squads

St Helens: Lachlan Coote, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Jonny Lomax, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Morgan Knowles, Sione Mata'utia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Kyle Amor, Agnatius Paasi, Jack Welsby, Aaron Smith, Joe Batchelor, Lewis Dodd, Josh Simm, Dan Norman, Ben Davies.

Wigan Warriors: Oliver Gildart, Liam Marshall, Tommy Leuluai, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Joe Bullock, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, Oliver Partington, Liam Byrne, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Jake Bibby, Mitch Clark, Joe Shorrocks, Kai Pearce-Paul, James McDonnell, Umyla Hanley, Jackson Hastings, Brad O'Neill.