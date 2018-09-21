Toronto v Widnes: Paul Rowley aware of Vikings' threats

Paul Rowley's Toronto Wolfpack are looking to continue on the right trajectory to secure a Million Pound Game place

Toronto head coach Paul Rowley is well-aware of the threats that Widnes Vikings pose as they prepare to host them in the Qualifiers on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Arena.

The Wolfpack are currently sitting in one of the positions that would secure them a Million Pound Game place while the Vikings only ended a 17-game losing streak last week. Despite that, Rowley is wary of the quality housed within the visitors' ranks.

"They have had a difficult season, but they have some world class players in their side," said Toronto's head coach on the club's website.

"Weller Hauraki and Krisnan Inu in particular on that right edge and Joe Mellor who has been playing at fullback are all dangerous."

Toronto Wolfpack vs Widnes Vikings Live on

The home side welcome back Matty Russell into their 19-man squad, and the presence of the 25-year-old is something that Rowley's looking forward to having.

"The team is still looking pretty fit other than the long-term absentees Matty Russell is back for us this week which is great after having surgery in his mouth but the boys who have been playing week in week out have really been putting a shift in and won't let anybody down."

An individual who won't be involved is Toronto forward Jack Bussey after he was banned for eight matches after admitting to biting an opponent in his side's 13-12 win against Toulouse.

The Qualifiers table remains a congested place, Toronto are currently fourth on six points but both Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos are hot on their heels with four points.

Widnes Vikings' run of defeats has left them down in seventh, with just two points to their name, so the pressure is on both sides' shoulders for different reasons as they prepare to meet for the first time.

Francis Cummins' side are endeavouring to deliver back-to-back wins

The Vikings' interim head coach Francis Cummins as made just two changes to the 19-man squad that beat Halifax RLFC 26-12 at the Halton Stadium.

Jay Chapelhow and Aaron Heremaia are replaced by two returnees from injury - Jordan Johnstone and Chris Dean.

Lloyd White returned from injury in the second round of the Qualifiers and he's eyeing a consistent 80 minutes in order for the Vikings to secure back-to-back victories.

"They're a good team and have a lot of skill across the park with players who can cut open defences," said White to the club's website.

"Given the calibre of player they have at the minute, we know that we need to be at our best and step up another level from last week.

"It's another big test for us, but if we turn up and play like we've shown in patches, we should get the result."

Toronto Wolfpack 19-man squad: Andy Ackers, Bob Bestick, Ryan Brierley, Jack Buchanan, Mason Caton-Brown, Andrew Dixon, Jacob Emmitt, Olsi Krasniqi, Darcy Lussick, Josh McCrone, Gareth O'Brien, Cory Paterson, Matty Russell, Adam Sidlow, Ashton Sims, Chase Stanley, Blake Wallace, Gary Wheeler, Richard Whiting.

Widnes Vikings 19-man squad: Patrick Ah Van, Owen Buckley, Chris Dean, Liam Finn, Charlie Gubb, Harrison Hansen, Weller Hauraki, Chris Houston, Krisnan Inu, Jordan Johnstone, MacGraff Leuluai, Joe Lyons, Joe Mellor, Tom Olbison, Charly Runciman, Danny Walker, Lloyd White, Matt Whitley, Sam Wilde.