Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons: Danny Brough out to play full 80

Veteran half-back Danny Brough is hoping to play the full 80 minutes for the first time this season as Wakefield bid to get off the mark in Betfred Super League.

Trinity, who host Catalans Dragons on Thursday night on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm, are one of three teams still looking for their first point after suffering back-to-back defeats by London Broncos and St Helens.

In both matches, they were reduced to 12 men for 10-minute spells after the 36-year-old Brough was sin-binned for dissent.

Although Brough insists he has been wronged, Wakefield coach Chris Chester urged his vice-captain to curb his indiscipline after his second yellow card, saying: "If we can sort that part of his game out I'll be happy."

Brough, who rejoined Trinity from Huddersfield in the close season, faced no further action for his sin-binning against the Broncos for which he claimed mistaken identity and received a caution against Saints for twice querying a decision with a touch judge.

"I've had two sin bins and two no cases to answer," he said. "I didn't get an apology after the London game for mistaken identity."

Brough served a three-match ban after being sent off for using abusive language to a touch judge while playing for Huddersfield last April and fears his reputation may be counting against him.

"It seems to be the case but they can't keep picking on the same man if he isn't doing anything wrong and I see everybody else speaking to the refs," he said.

"If I need to stop talking to my players because the refs think I'm talking to them and rein it in, then that's what I'll do.

"I'm only there to do what's best for the team and what's best for the club."

Brough, who is seventh in the all-time list of scorers in rugby league, says there is no panic after Wakefield's disappointing start but admits victory on Thursday will ease the pressure on the team.

"Our first performance down in London wasn't ideal but we bounced back a bit against Saints without getting any points," he said.

"It's a long season but you don't want to be none from three at this stage."

The Dragons bounced back from their opening-round defeat at Castleford with a handsome win over Huddersfield and, after bolstering their squad with the addition of ex-Wigan duo Sam Tomkins and Matty Smith, are expected to push for a top-five spot.

"I think they've got a great squad," Brough said. "They never seem to disappoint, I think they'll be there or thereabouts this year.

"I don't think there's any easy games in Super League any more. The competition has got stronger and people who are expected to win don't always win.

"That's what we want in Super League but we'd like to get our first win on Thursday. If we win our home games and scrape a few away, it would be ideal."

Catalans coach Steve McNamara has also re-signed winger Fouad Yaha and is waiting for clearance to include him in his squad.

Teams

Wakefield Trinity's 19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Danny Brough, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Justin Horo, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Catalans Dragons' 19-man squad: Jason Baitieri, Rémi Casty, Kenny Edwards, Benjamin Garcia, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Antoni Maria, David Mead, Micky McIlorum, Sam Moan, Mickael Simon, Matty Smith, Lewis Tierney, Sam Tomkins, Matt Whitley, Brayden Wiliame.