Wakefield v Huddersfield Super League team news

Bill Tupou is back for Wakefield

Wakefield will be hoping to arrest a run of five successive defeats as they face Huddersfield on Friday. Their last win came against the Giants - a narrow 26-25 success - in early May.

Centre Bill Tupou returns for Trinity having been out since March with a groin injury. Tyler Randell is also available again after missing the loss to Warrington with concussion.

Bill Tupou returns to the 19-man squad for Trinity, and 19-year-old Titus Gwaze retains his place.

Titus Gwaze retains his place in the 19 after a solid debut against the Wolves.

Leroy Cudjoe also returns to Giants' 19-man squad and could make his 250th Super League appearances, while Jermaine McGillvary and Michael Lawrence also return to the squad.

Leroy Cudjoe could be back in action for the Giants

Danny Brough needs 13 points to draw level with Paul Deacon in second place in the list of Super League's all-time points leaders.

Both of the teams' last two games against each other have been won by only one point.

Wakefield 19-man squad: Danny Brough, Mason Caton-Brown, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Titus Gwaze, Ryan Hampshire, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, George King, Craig Kopczak, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Pauli Pauli, Tyler Randell, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou, Kyle Wood.

Huddersfield 19-man squad: Darnell McIntosh, Jermaine McGillvary, Leroy Cudjoe, Jordan Turner, Lee Gaskell, Matt Frawley, Paul Clough, Kruise Leeming, Suaia Matagi, Aaron Murphy, Alex Mellor, Michael Lawrence, Adam O'Brien, Oliver Roberts, Dale Ferguson, Ukuma Ta'ai, Matty English, Sebastine Ikahihifo, Innes Senior.