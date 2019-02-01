Warrington v Leeds: Wolves expecting Patton to run the show

Wolves will be relying on Declan Patton to run the show in Kevin Brown's absence

Warrington coach Steve Price has every confidence in Dec Patton's ability to plug the hole created by the loss of former England international Kevin Brown.

The 23-year-old utility player will get a first chance to make the scrum-half spot his own in 2019 when he starts the Betfred Super League round-one fixture with Leeds at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday.

Of Patton's 27 appearances for the Wolves in 2018, 19 were from the bench, while he was a non-playing substitute at October's Grand Final.

Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

However, he went on the England Knights tour to Papua New Guinea at the end of the season and remained in Price's thoughts for 2019.

He will step straight into the boots of Brown, who underwent surgery on Wednesday after suffering a season-ending Achilles injury in training last Saturday.

"It was one of those freak accidents, where no one was around him and his Achilles ruptured," Price said.

"We're all shattered for Kev because he put a huge amount of work into his pre-season.

Blake Austin will make his debut for Warrington on Sunday

"In saying that, a great opportunity arises for Dec Patton now. He's been waiting in the wings for quite a while and it's a great opportunity for Declan to stand up.

"In all our pre-season we rotate all our players in key positions - our one, six, seven and nine - so if something unfortunate does happen like this, then everyone is understanding of their role.

"Declan has rolled into seven and six all pre-season so we're very comfortable that he'll go out there and do his job,"

Price is confident the Brown setback will not derail his side as they look to go one better in 2019 after finishing as runners-up in his first season at the club.

"Sometimes unfortunate things do happen in rugby league," he said. "You've just got to punch on and we'll do that this week.

"We're really excited for the challenge."

The Wolves will give Super League debuts to stand-off Blake Austin, their latest marquee signing, and former South Sydney prop Jason Clark.

Kallum Watkins (L) and Dave Furner during Leeds training

Leeds will start life under new coach Dave Furner with NRL recruits Tui Lolohea, Konrad Hurrell and Trent Merrin in their line-up. Rhinos skipper Kallum Watkins is also set to play his first competitive game since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last May.

Warrington squad: Ryan Atkins, Blake Austin, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker, Ben Westwood.

Leeds squad: Jack Walker, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Konrad Hurrell, Ash Handley, Tui Lolohea, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Brad Singleton, Trent Merrin, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Brett Ferres, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Cameron Smith, James Donaldson.