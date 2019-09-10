Super League: Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers Sky Live team news

Daryl Powell is in no doubt Castleford can get the job done on Thursday

Daryl Powell believes Castleford Tigers are rising to the challenge as they head into Thursday’s must-win game at Wigan Warriors.

Victory in the match at the DW Stadium, which is live on Sky Sports, will assure the Tigers of a place in the Super League play-offs thanks to their superior points difference over Hull FC.

Last Thursday's 44-12 triumph at home to Hull put Castleford in the box seat and Powell is in no doubt his players have shown themselves more than capable of finishing the job off.

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers Live on

"We're playing with confidence and without fear, and it's helpful when you can do that," Powell said. "We've been talking for the last three weeks about being in play-off mode now and that's helped us.

"Everybody said we had a tough run-in, but it's been perfect - it couldn't be any better.

"If we're going to be in the five then we're going to be good enough - and if we are in the five and we're good enough, we'll be a challenge for everybody."

2:59 Watch highlights from Castleford's comeback win over Wigan in April Watch highlights from Castleford's comeback win over Wigan in April

Powell has made just one change to his 19-man squad for the trip to Wigan, with Chris Clarkson coming in for Will Maher.

The Tigers will no doubt be buoyed by their memories of the comeback win at home to the Warriors in April, which saw the hosts fight back from 20 points down to triumph 38-28.

However, it was Wigan who had the edge in this year's previous meeting at the DW Stadium when Sam Powell scored the only try of the game in a 6-4 win for the home side.

Adrian Lam's men go into their final contest of the regular season aiming to secure second place, which would ensure home advantage for the Super League play-off semi-finals as well.

1:14 Watch highlights as Wigan edged out Castleford 6-4 at the DW Stadium Watch highlights as Wigan edged out Castleford 6-4 at the DW Stadium

The defending champions have ridden a run of 11 wins in their past 12 Super League games to get into this position and head coach Lam is determined not to let it slip from their grasp.

"It's really important to us now that it's in reach," Lam said. "We've done pretty good to get to where we are and you can see how hard we've worked to get into this position.

"It's in our hands now and I think the players look motivated, they look hungry, they've trained really well, they're playing for each other and that's really important.

Sean O'Loughlin could be back in action for Wigan against Castleford

"They are going pretty good Cas, it'll be a tough game no doubt. They are desperate to finish in the five and they need to do that on Thursday night."

Sean O'Loughlin and Ben Flower are both included in Wigan's 19-man squad after spells out injured and are rated as 50-50 to feature against Castleford.

But Liam Farrell is serving a one-match suspension and Liam Marshall is absent due to a hamstring injury which kept him out of last week's 46-12 win over Catalans Dragons.

Wigan Warriors 19-man squad: Joe Burgess, Liam Byrne, Tony Clubb, Ben Flower, Bevan French, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Romain Navarrete, Sean OLoughlin, Ollie Partington, Sam Powell, Dan Sarginson, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Jamie Ellis, Oliver Holmes, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Calum Turner, Liam Watts