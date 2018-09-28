Wigan 14-12 Hull FC: Warriors prevail over Hull FC

Wigan overturned a 12-point deficit to secure victory

Wigan ensured they ended the Super 8s campaign unbeaten with a 14-12 victory that condemned Hull FC to their 11th successive defeat.

This game was far from a classic with handling-errors galore, but it was Wigan who prevailed and they are just 80 minutes away from their fifth Grand Final appearance in six years.

Two tries in nine minutes from Carlos Tuimavave and Jamie Shaul saw the visitors lead 12-0, but the Warriors hit back through Gabe Hamlin to trail by just six at half-time.

Wigan dominated the majority of the second half with tries from Dan Sarginson and Oliver Gildart seeing them home.

The Warriors were the better team in the opening 15 minutes as they forced two goal-line drop-outs, while Ryan Sutton dropped the ball in the act of scoring a try.

Shaul showed some neat footwork to make a break up the middle, before being chased down by Dom Manfredi, to put Hull in a great attacking position, but they were unable to make it count.

Wigan were looking dangerous in attack with Morgan Escare running across field before sending Joe Greenwood through a gap, but the forward was brought down by Shaul.

Shaun Wane's side finish the Super 8s with seven wins from seven

Hull were not just here to make up the numbers with Jake Connor intercepting a George Williams pass before Danny Houghton helped force a drop-out.

The visitors then took the lead in the 20th minute as Jordan Abdull put in a dangerous cross-field kick and Connor tipped it back for Tuimavave to touch down. Connor converted for a 6-0 lead.

Houghton and Connor were causing Wigan a whole host of problems with the latter setting up Hull's second try with a neat inside kick for Shaul to pick up and score. Connor made no mistake from in front as they now led by 12.

Wigan hit back almost immediately with Hamlin steaming onto a short ball from Josh Woods to grab his third try for the club. Woods converted as the hosts only trailed by six.

The Warriors again started the half the strongest with Williams, John Bateman and Escare all going close, while Manfredi almost crossed following a kick from Taulima Tautai.

An error from Fetuli Talanoa before conceding a penalty put Wigan deep in Hull's half and they took their chance this time with Sarginson plucking Williams' kick out of the air to score.

Wigan Warriors vs Castleford Tigers Live on

Hull's discipline was letting them down as they conceded another penalty deep inside their own half.

Craig Mullen, who looked impressive when called upon, was held up inches short before Gildart made sure by forcing his way over from close range.

It took until the 65th minute for Hull to launch a meaningful attack in the second half with Shaul again breaking from his own half.

A knock on from Sarginson gave Hull possession 10 metres out before they received another set after Manfredi did exactly the same thing on the other side of the field.

Hull looked the better team in the final 10 minutes but they were unable to break through a resolute Wigan defence.