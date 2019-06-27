Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils Super League team news

Super League champions Wigan have won their last three matches

Wigan head coach Adrian Lam is confident the Super League champions can continue their resurgence at home to Salford on Friday night.

The Warriors have struggled during the first half of the campaign but a run of three successive wins, all away from the DW Stadium, have seen them climb into the top half of the table in sixth place.

Lam said: "We're pretty happy. There's always room for improvement, but the important thing is there is 10 games to go and after going through six to eight weeks away from home, we've hung in there and put together some wins.

"Had we not done it, we would be down near that relegation zone but instead we've worked really hard to get where we are and can start looking forward to seven of the last 10 at home."

Wigan defeated Huddersfield last weekend to maintain their recent momentum and the side are only behind fifth-placed opponents Salford on score difference.

1:55 Highlights of Wigan's 38-22 win over Huddersfield Highlights of Wigan's 38-22 win over Huddersfield

Lam said: "I'm just really pleased with our attitude at the moment. You can see that there is a lot of energy, particularly in our defence which has been key at this club.

"Everyone is buying into the way we want to defend, which is a little different to last year. I also think that our attack in the last two weeks has been the best all year."

Wigan centre Dan Sarginson misses out for a second week due to a shoulder injury. Prop forward Ben Flower also remains out with a back injury picked up during the win over Hull KR.

Tonga international Tui Lolohea could make his Salford debut after joining the club from Leeds this week in a deal which saw Robert Lui move to the Rhinos. Forward Adam Walker is suspended and Lee Mossop drops out with Ben Nakubuwai and Ken Sio coming into the squad.

Salford head coach Ian Watson, whose side have won their last two games, said: "I think Tui will be a great asset to us. As a younger player, he's got the talent there and you can see that through everything he's done internationally for Tonga and in the NRL.

"I look forward to watching him play for us and seeing where we can go with him in the future."

Wigan 19-man squad: Joe Bullock, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escare, Liam Farrell, Oliver Gildart, Joe Greenwood, Chris Hankinson, Zak Hardaker, Willie Isa, Tommy Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Romain Navarrete, Sean O'Loughlin, Oliver Partington, Sam Powell, Jarrod Sammut, Morgan Smithies, George Williams

Salford 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Junior Sa'u, Jake Bibby, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanagan, Joey Lussick, Greg Burke, Tyrone McCarthy, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Greg Johnson, Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings