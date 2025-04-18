Wigan Warriors 24-14 St Helens: Late Abbas Miski try ends Saints comeback as Warriors take Good Friday derby win

Wigan Warriors held off a second-half comeback from St Helens to wrap up a 24-14 victory in the Good Friday derby at The Brick Community Stadium.

Wigan had the lead at the break through a Harry Smith penalty, Jai Field converted try, plus Abbas Miski unconverted effort, Saints only replying with a George Whitby penalty conversion to give the home outfit a 12-2 lead at the break.

St Helens also had to survive being down to 12-men at the end of the first half and beginning of the second as Moses Mbye was sent to the sin-bin for a high shot on Zach Eckersley.

It was a similar story early in the second for Wigan though as Sam Walters was shown yellow for a high shot on Jon Bennison.

Although St Helens mounted a second-half comeback through converted tries from Lewis Murphy and Agnatius Paasi to bring the score to 18-14, an atrocious knock-on from Tristan Sailor allowed Miski to go over in the corner with just two minutes remaining, Smith obliging with the conversion to wrap up what is always a big derby win.

The victory for Wigan Warriors continues the trend of the home team winning the Good Friday derby which dates back to 2021.

Wigan's win also moves them into second in the Super League table, two points behind leaders Hull KR.

Wigan show class to hold off Saints rally as visitors rue early errors

With a thumping atmosphere and both sets of fans loud and proud chanting from minute one, the stage was set for what is always a bruising derby between two old foes.

Defences were on top and there was no way through for either side's attacking lines, meaning Smith called for the kicking tee on eight minutes after St Helens were pinged for offside, giving the hosts a narrow 2-0 lead.

From there though, St Helens had good territory and chances, Whitby converting their own penalty to level things up at 2-2.

Wigan's Smith thought he had the first try of the clash when he went in under the sticks in the 26th minute but, after a check, it was clear Tyler Dupree had obstructed the St Helens defenders, so it was chalked off.

However, it was only two minutes later that the Warriors finally crossed the whitewash as Batchelor knocked on, French with the vision and execution to spot the run of Field and to kick the ball into space behind the St Helens defence.

Handling errors continued to cost Saints as Batchelor came up with his second that led to another try, the kick from Smith not being fielded by Saints and Miski going over in the corner.

St Helens were then put under the pump as Mbye was sent to the sin-bin for a high shot on Eckersley but they managed to grind out the final few moments, Wigan going in with a 12-2 lead at the break.

While the numbers on the field were then levelled as Walters was sent to the sin-bin for a high one on Saints winger Jon Bennison, St Helens were the architects of their own downfall as Paasi sent a needless offload that was collected by Wigan.

That allowed Field just a few tackles later to slice through following a delayed pass, Smith converting to put Wigan 18-2 up with over half an hour remaining.

Momentum then continued to swing between the two sides but all Wigan had to do was wait for one of St Helens' experienced players to make a mistake which put the pressure back on themselves, opportunities coming and going for Paul Wellens' side.

Despite their handling woes, St Helens continued to battle and finally got across the whitewash in the 64th minute as a superb mis-pass out wide found Murphy who produced a sensational diving score in the corner, Whitby slotting over a tough conversion to bring the score to 18-8, the try changing the outlook of the whole game.

Paasi then gave St Helens fans even more hope as he powered over from short range with seven minutes left on the clock, Whitby converting to make it a four-point game, the visitors feeling they were very much in it.

However, their hopes came crashing down with two minutes to go as Sailor came up with a costly knock-on that was picked up by Eckersley and sent on to Miski to go over in the corner, Smith putting the icing on the cake with the extras for a solid 24-14 victory.

Peet: Proud to have overcome adversity | Wellens: Lack of concentration cost Saints

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet speaking to Sky Sports:

"The players had to overcome adversity. That is what I am most proud of. I just like the way they stuck together. I had every faith in them.

"They certainly made us fight for it, as I knew they would, but these occasions throughout history tell you they would never be straightforward.

"I'm proud of the group, but Paul will be proud of his players as well. A few weeks ago, I was proud when we got beat at Leeds. That's one of the biggest challengers this season is trying to remain level when you win and when you lose."

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens speaking to Sky Sports:

"Saints vs Wigan on Good Friday is all about one thing - winning. Unfortunately, today we came out on the wrong side of the result.

"We were the engineers of our own downfall in the first half with the number of errors we made because we showed in the second half, at the back end of the game, we can challenge very good teams when we keep hold of the ball."

On what caused the first-half errors: "A lack of concentration at times. The conditions changed throughout the course of the day. We needed to take a little bit more care with the ball in those situations. We lacked that little bit of diligence and that hurt us."

