Argentina 6-29 Scotland: Scots level series after storming second half in Salta
Leading by a couple of points after a fairly tepid first half, Scotland steamrollered Argentina in the second half to win the second Test convincingly; the victory levels the series and now Scotland enter the final game next Saturday full of confidence
Last Updated: 09/07/22 10:37pm
Scotland blew Argentina away in Salta with a strong second half performance to level the Test Series with the Pumas.
Tries from Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson saw Scotland comfortably win the game 29-6 to silence a raucous home crowd.
It was a morale-boosting win for a Scotland team without British and Irish Lions Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris – the trio are being rested at home for this series – but Watson, returning after injury last week, scored a try to mark his landmark 50th cap in style.
Kyle Rowe, who stretchered off after coming off the bench for his first cap, and full-back Rory Hutchinson both picked up injuries to take a slight sheen off the victory for Scotland.
Gregor Townsend's team can now seal the series win next week in Santiago del Estero.
More follows...