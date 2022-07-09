Other matches

Sat 9th July

International Match

  • Argentina vs Scotland
  • 8:10pm Saturday 9th July
FT

Argentina 6

Penalties: Boffelli (6,34)

Scotland 29

Tries: Watson (37), Bennett (43), Fagerson (53), Johnson (64)
Conversions: Kinghorn (44), Thompson (54,65)
Penalties: Kinghorn (4)

Argentina 6-29 Scotland: Scots level series after storming second half in Salta

Leading by a couple of points after a fairly tepid first half, Scotland steamrollered Argentina in the second half to win the second Test convincingly; the victory levels the series and now Scotland enter the final game next Saturday full of confidence

Last Updated: 09/07/22 10:37pm

Scotland's Hamish Watson, below, is tackled during Saturday night's clash in Salta
Scotland blew Argentina away in Salta with a strong second half performance to level the Test Series with the Pumas.

Tries from Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson saw Scotland comfortably win the game 29-6 to silence a raucous home crowd.

It was a morale-boosting win for a Scotland team without British and Irish Lions Stuart Hogg, Finn Russell and Chris Harris – the trio are being rested at home for this series – but Watson, returning after injury last week, scored a try to mark his landmark 50th cap in style.

Kyle Rowe, who stretchered off after coming off the bench for his first cap, and full-back Rory Hutchinson both picked up injuries to take a slight sheen off the victory for Scotland.

Gregor Townsend's team can now seal the series win next week in Santiago del Estero.

More follows...

