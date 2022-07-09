New Zealand 12-23 Ireland: Visitors claim first ever victory on Kiwi soil to level series after Angus Ta'avao red card

Highlights of a dramatic second Test between New Zealand and Ireland in Dunedin

Two tries from Andrew Porter and 13 points from Johnny Sexton saw Ireland record a historic 23-12 win over the All Blacks in New Zealand after Angus Ta'avao's red card, levelling the three-Test series at 1-1.

A chaotic first half saw Porter score just three minutes in, All Blacks wing Leicester Fainga'anuku yellow carded - and fortunate not to be sent off for a leading shoulder to the face of Ireland wing Mack Hansen - and then tighthead Ofa Tu'ungafasi also sin-binned for a tackle off the ball on Garry Ringrose, an incident which should have seen Ireland awarded a penalty try.

That all proceeded Ta'avao's red card after a TMO review, due to a sickening head-on-head clash with Ringrose, leaving South African referee Jaco Peyper little option but to dismiss the replacement prop after 31 minutes.

New Zealand 12-23 Ireland - Score summary New Zealand - Tries: Beauden Barrett (40), Jordan (78). Cons: Jordie Barrett (40+). Red cards: Taavao (31). Yellow cards: Faingaanuku (17), Tuungafasi (25). Ireland - Tries: Porter (3, 49). Cons: Sexton (4, 50). Pens: Sexton (14, 56, 68). Yellow cards: Ryan (39).

Despite facing 14 men for the majority of a first half they dominated, 13 for some time - and what should have been 12 for a play when uncontested scrums came as a result of the red card (it later turned out New Zealand kept 13 on at this point) - Ireland failed to add to their score before the break.

It appeared significant when Beauden Barrett got over for an All Blacks try in the final play of their first half in virtually their first attack, as Ireland second row James Ryan was sin-binned for repeated infringements.

Despite the opening nine minutes of the second half starting 14 vs 14, it was Ireland who began to dictate play again, as Porter powered over for his second try, before skipper Sexton added two further penalties to seal success.

Angus Ta'avao got a red card after a head clash on Garry Ringrose during the second Test between New Zealand and Ireland at Dunedin.

Team News Ireland made one change to the side which suffered defeat in the first Test, as Mack Hansen replaced Keith Earls on the right wing. Johnny Sexton was passed fit to play having failed a HIA during the the match last week; the Irish skipper passed further HIA Tests after the game and during the week. Hooker Rob Herring and prop Finlay Bealham came onto the bench. The All Blacks made one change to their side from first Test victory, as second row Sam Whitelock was ruled out due to concussion, with flanker Dalton Papalii coming in and Scott Barrett shifting to lock.

Ireland arrived at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin seeking to create history and to take their three-Test series to a deciding game.

Ireland, as they did last week in the opening Test, started fast and led 10-0 at the midway point of the first half as Porter showed his power to leap over after a period of sustained Irish pressure.

Andrew Porter leapt over to reward Ireland's fast start of control and precision

Sexton converted before landing a long-range penalty to increase the lead, before the All Blacks were then temporarily reduced to 14 men after wing Fainga'anuku was sin-binned for a late challenge on Hansen - leading with a tucked shoulder and seeming to connect with the Ireland wing's face.

Leicester Fainga'anuku looked lucky to get away just a sin bin for his late high hit on Mack Hansen

As Ireland sought to add a second try, Sexton sprinted up the touchline and looked to offload inside, but New Zealand prop Tu'ungafasi took out the supporting run of Ringrose, with referee Peyper and TMO Tom Foley controversially deducing there was sufficient cover not to award a penalty try.

Ireland were denied a penalty try as Ofa Tu'ungafasi was sin-binned.

Irish frustration was palpable as they were denied a penalty try, and failed to add to their lead in the first half

Ta'avao was brought on as cover for Tu'ungafasi, and then promptly found himself sent off as, having escaped a red card for the Fainga'anuku challenge and a penalty try for the Tu'ungafasi act, the All Blacks would not get lucky a third time as replays showed Ta'avao clatter into Ringrose, head-on-head at pace.

Ta'avao was left bloodied by his challenge, while the stricken Ringrose also departed the field, failing a HIA and remaining off for the rest of the Test, as Bundee Aki replaced him.

Despite their numerical advantage, a combination of Irish profligacy and New Zealand heart and nous somehow saw the visitors fail to add to their lead, before Beauden Barrett struck after a fortunate ricochet off a leg saw the ball pop forward out of a ruck under the sticks, and land for the out-half to score.

Beauden Barrett touches down for New Zealand in the final attack of the opening half

Brother Jordie Barrett added the conversion to leave the half-time score an improbable 10-7, while Ireland vice-captain Ryan had moments earlier been shown a yellow card for repeated Ireland infringements near their own line.

Ireland began the second period with control, though, as Porter bulldozed over to claim his second score, and when Sexton added a penalty soon after the Ireland lead was 20-7 with just under 20 minutes remaining.

Porter scores his crucial second try against New Zealand at the beginning of the second half

Sexton struck for one further penalty to leave the All Blacks far too much to do, with a late Will Jordan try purely consolation.

Farrell: Courageous players doing special things | Sexton, Porter react to making history

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell describes his side's second test victory over the All Blacks as special and courageous.

Andrew Porter expresses his pride after Ireland's historic victory over New Zealand but says the task is now to win the Third Test and clinch the series

Johnny Sexton was delighted with his side's performance after they beat New Zealand in the Second Test

New Zealand captain Sam Cane says Ireland were too good for them in Dunedin

Sean Fitzpatrick says that New Zealand could have no complaints with defeat

What's next?

Ireland conclude their three-Test series vs the All Blacks in a week's time on Saturday, July 16, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am (8.05am kick off).

That Test is in Wellington - the scene of the British and Irish Lions' Test victory over the All Blacks in 2017 - as Ireland, having made history with a first ever win in New Zealand, now seek an unprecedented series victory.