Alex Cuthbert replaces Josh Adams on wing in only Wales change for second Test vs South Africa

Alex Cuthbert will start on the left wing in Wales' only change from their first Test defeat to South Africa

Wales have made one change to the side to face South Africa in their second Test on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, with Alex Cuthbert coming onto the left wing.

Cuthbert starts in place of Josh Adams, who moves down to the bench as Owen Watkin drops out of the squad, while Alun Wyn Jones is named on the bench again.

Also among the replacements, Saracens tighthead prop Sam Wainwright - in for injured Tomas Francis, whose tour is over due to concussion - is on the bench and set to make his Test debut.

Elsewhere, Wales are as they were from last week, when they very nearly pulled off a major upset against South Africa at Loftus Versfeld, leading 18-3 at half-time, and levelling the game at 29-29 late on despite only having 13 men.

Full-back Liam Williams and wing Louis Rees-Zammit - scorer of two tries last week - start alongside Cuthbert in the back-three, while George North and Nick Tompkins combine at centre again.

Wales' wing Louis Rees-Zammit scored twice in last week's Test loss

Dan Biggar captains the side again from fly-half, with the impressive Kieran Hardy remaining at scrum-half ahead of Tomos Williams - who is on the bench.

In the forwards, loosehead Gareth Thomas, hooker Ryan Elias, tighthead Dillon Lewis and second rows Will Rowlands and Adam Beard make up an unchanged tight-five.

In the back row, Dan Lydiate starts again at blindside flanker, Tommy Reffell at openside a week on from his Test debut, and Taulupe Faletau at No 8.

Dan Biggar captains the side from fly-half again, with Alun Wyn Jones on the bench

In prop Wyn Jones, second row Jones, back-row Josh Navidi, and wing Josh Adams, Wales have four British and Irish Lions to call upon in reserve on the bench.

Hooker Dewi Lake, tighthead Wainwright, scrum-half Williams and fly-half Gareth Anscombe complete the squad.

Team News

Wales: 15 Liam Williams, 14 Louis Rees-Zammit, 13 George North, 12 Nick Tompkins, 11 Alex Cuthbert, 10 Dan Biggar (c), 9 Kieran Hardy; 1 Gareth Thomas, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Dillon Lewis, 4 Will Rowlands, 5 Adam Beard, 6 Dan Lydiate, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16 Dewi Lake, 17 Wyn Jones, 18 Sam Wainwright, 19 Alun Wyn Jones, 20 Josh Navidi, 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Gareth Anscombe, 23 Josh Adams.

South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Handre Pollard (c), 9 Jaden Hendrikse; 1 Thomas du Toit, 2 Joseph Dweba, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Marvin Orie, 6 Marcell Coetzee, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Evan Roos.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Ntuthuko Mchunu, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Rynhardt Elstadt, 21 Deon Fourie, 22 Grant Williams, 23 Damian Willemse.

