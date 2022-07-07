Johnny Sexton starts and Mack Hansen replaces Keith Earls for Ireland in second Test vs New Zealand

Mack Hansen has been brought in to start for Ireland on the wing vs the All Blacks, live on Sky Sports

Ireland have made one change to their side to face New Zealand in the second Test with wing Mack Hansen replacing Keith Earls, while skipper Johnny Sexton is named to start.

Connacht's Hansen missed last week's first Test defeat at Eden Park having picked up Covid-19, but is brought straight back in for try-scorer Earls, while two further changes come in the replacements as Ulster hooker Rob Herring and Connacht prop Finlay Bealham are named after injuries.

The other headline news sees captain Johnny Sexton start again at fly-half, despite failing an HIA half-an-hour into the first Test.

The second Test of the three-Test series take place in Dunedin and is live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am, with kick-off at 8.05am

Johnny Sexton will again lead Ireland as skipper, despite failing a HIA last week

The forward pack remains the same as Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong form the front-row, with Tadhg Beirne and James Ryan partnered in the second row.

The back-row trio is Peter O'Mahony at blindside, Josh van der Flier at openside and Caelan Doris at No 8.

Leinster scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park keeps his place over Conor Murray to partner Sexton at half-back, while Leinster duo Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose combine at centre again, with Bundee Aki on the bench.

Full-back Hugo Keenan and left wing James Lowe complete the back-three with Hansen.

Keith Earls (right), who scored last week's opening try, drops out of the squad of 23

Among the replacements, Cian Healy provides loosehead cover, while second row Kieran Treadwell, back-row Jack Conan, scrum-half Murray, out-half Joey Carbery and centre Aki are all named again.

The All Blacks have made one change too, with Blues flanker Dalton Papalii starting at blindside as Scott Barrett shifts to the second row in place of the injured Sam Whitelock (concussion).

Debutants prop Aidan Ross and scrum-half Folau Fakatava will make their Test debuts from the bench should they emerge.

Team News

Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan, 14 Mack Hansen, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Robbie Henshaw, 11 James Lowe, 10 Johnny Sexton (c),9 Jamison Gibson Park; 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Tadhg Beirne, 5 James Ryan, 6 Peter O'Mahony, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris.

Replacements: 16 Rob Herring, 17 Cian Healy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Kieran Treadwell, 20 Jack Conan, 21 Conor Murray, 22 Joey Carbery, 23 Bundee Aki.

New Zealand: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Quinn Tupaea, 11 Leicester Faingaanuku, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 Aaron Smith; 1 George Bower, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 4 Brodie Retallick, 5 Scott Barrett, 6 Dalton Papalii, 7 Sam Cane (c), 8 Ardie Savea.

Replacements: 16 Samisoni Taukeiaho, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Angus Taavao, 19 Patrick Tuipulotu, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Folau Fakatava, 22 Richie Mounga, 23 Will Jordan.

