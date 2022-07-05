Rugby Union News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Competitions
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • On Sky
  • Scores
  • Sky Bet

Darcy Swain: Australia second row to miss rest of England Test series after head-butting Jonny Hill

Australia's Darcy Swain was shown a red card for headbutting England's Jonny Hill during the first Test; watch the second Test between Australia and England in Brisbane on Saturday July 9, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.15am (10.55am kick off)

Last Updated: 05/07/22 11:14pm

Darcy Swain was shown a red card for Australia after an incident involving Jonny Hill

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Darcy Swain was shown a red card for Australia after an incident involving Jonny Hill
Darcy Swain was shown a red card for Australia after an incident involving Jonny Hill

Darcy Swain will miss the final two matches of Australia's Test series against England after his red card for head-butting Jonny Hill was upheld by a Rugby World judicial committee. 

The second rower was sent off in the first half of Australia's 30-28 win in Perth after head-butting Hill in response to his hair being pulled.

Swain accepted at a hearing he had committed an act of foul play, however, disagreed it warranted a red card.

Highlights of the first Test as Australia face England in Perth

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the first Test as Australia face England in Perth
Highlights of the first Test as Australia face England in Perth

His initial six-week ban was, however, reduced to two weeks on the basis of "mitigating factors including acknowledgement of foul play, clean disciplinary record, conduct at the hearing and expression of remorse".

As a result, he will miss the final two Test matches against England that are scheduled for July 9 and July 16. Both matches are live on Sky Sports.

Swain has the right to appeal within 48 hours of the decision.

England are in action for the second Test of the three-Test series vs Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.15am (10.55am kick off).

Bumper July of rugby on Sky Sports

Saturday, July 9

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Tuesday, July 12

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am (kick off is at 8.05am)

Saturday, July 16

New Zealand vs Ireland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30am (kick-off at 8:05am)

Australia vs England - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am (kick-off at 10:55am)

Also See:

South Africa vs Wales - live on Sky Sports Action from 3:30pm (kick-off at 4:05pm)

Argentina vs Scotland - live on Sky Sports Action from 7:30pm (kick-off at 8:10pm)

Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

Do not miss your chance to land £250,000 in Wednesday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 7:30pm.

Trending

©2022 Sky UK