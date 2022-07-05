Darcy Swain: Australia second row to miss rest of England Test series after head-butting Jonny Hill

Darcy Swain will miss the final two matches of Australia's Test series against England after his red card for head-butting Jonny Hill was upheld by a Rugby World judicial committee.

The second rower was sent off in the first half of Australia's 30-28 win in Perth after head-butting Hill in response to his hair being pulled.

Swain accepted at a hearing he had committed an act of foul play, however, disagreed it warranted a red card.

His initial six-week ban was, however, reduced to two weeks on the basis of "mitigating factors including acknowledgement of foul play, clean disciplinary record, conduct at the hearing and expression of remorse".

As a result, he will miss the final two Test matches against England that are scheduled for July 9 and July 16. Both matches are live on Sky Sports.

Swain has the right to appeal within 48 hours of the decision.

England are in action for the second Test of the three-Test series vs Australia in Brisbane on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 10.15am (10.55am kick off).

