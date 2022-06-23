England's three-Test tour of Australia: How to watch live on Sky Sports

Eddie Jones plans to unleash a Marcus Smith-Owen Farrell partnership for England's tour of Australia in July, live on Sky Sports.

The pair started alongside each other during last November's win over Australia but have not played together since because of Farrell's ankle injuries.

England have landed in Australia for next month's three-Test series, which will be a crucial part of the team's work towards the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones' side were beaten by the Barbarians 52-21 last week but the England head coach remains committed to a new style of rugby and wants Farrell to be at the centre of it.

"It's a long time since he played for England," Jones told Sky Sports News. "He's in great form for his club, he's physically good so we want him to really impose himself in Test rugby.

"We feel Marcus at 10 and Owen at 12 would give us our best attacking options, particularly with Owen's ability to play through the line and a strong kicking game. With Marcus' off-the-ball skills, we feel that's going to be a good combination."

When are England's fixtures?

Australia vs England in Perth - Saturday, July 2 - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am

Australia vs England in Brisbane - Saturday, July 9 - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am

Australia vs England in Sydney - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 10:15am

Who is in England's squad?

Billy Vunipola and Danny Care have returned from international exile in a 36-man squad for England's tour of Australia.

There are eight uncapped players - Fraser Dingwall, Tommy Freeman, Guy Porter, Patrick Schickerling, Jack van Poortvliet and Jack Walker, with Henry Arundell and Will Joseph named as apprentice players.

Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Charlie Ewels, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Jonny Hill, Nick Isiekwe, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Lewis Ludlam, Bevan Rodd, Patrick Schickerling, Will Stuart, Sam Underhill, Billy Vunipola, Mako Vunipola, Jack Walker, Jack Willis.

Backs: Henry Arundell (apprentice player), Danny Care, Joe Cokanasiga, Fraser Dingwall, Owen Farrell, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Will Joseph (apprentice player), Joe Marchant, Jonny May, Jack Nowell, Guy Porter, Harry Randall, Jack van Poortvliet, Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward.

England's injury list Alex Dombrandt, Joe Cokanasiga, George Ford, Sam Simmonds, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Kyle Sinckler, Anthony Watson, Louis Lynagh and George Furbank are all unavailable through injury

What happened last time England toured Australia?

England scored a 3-0 series whitewash over the Wallabies when they last toured Australia in 2016, under Eddie Jones.

Bumper July of rugby on Sky Sports

As well as showing England in Australia this summer, Sky Sports will show Ireland's five-match tour of New Zealand, Wales' three-Test tour of South Africa and Scotland's three-Test tour of Argentina.

