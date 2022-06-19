Eddie Jones 'not happy' with Barbarians mauling of England but stresses 'context' to defeat at Twickenham

Eddie Jones watched on at Twickenham as his England side were destroyed by a 14-man Barbarians team

Eddie Jones admitted he was not "happy" with England's performance in a record 52-21 defeat to a 14-man Barbarians side, but stressed "context" should be applied.

A French-inspired Barbarians side shrugged off the loss of Will Skelton to a first-half red card to batter England 52-21 at Twickenham in the heaviest defeat of Jones' time in charge to date.

Skelton's dismissal was the first time in history a Barbarians player was shown a red card, but a French-dominated side coached by France head coach Fabien Galthie registered six further tries while down a man at the home of English rugby.

England next depart for a three-Test series vs the Wallabies in Australia, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

"We approached the game in a particular strategic way. We wanted to try to play a bit differently, extend ourselves and give the young guys an opportunity show their ability, particularly with the ball," Jones said.

"But we were beaten pretty badly at the breakdown, so it's a good reminder of how much work we have to do before Australia. From that point of view I'm really pleased with what we did.

"I'm not pleased with how we performed. I'm pleased with the intent of what we tried to do and it's great preparation for Australia. But obviously not happy with the result.

Marcus Smith missed four kicks off the tee, with England's attack often faltering too

"No one is happy about the result but, again, we look at it in the light of what we're trying to do.

"There's a contextual situation here. I know you're struggling to understand it, but we're trying to build a new team, play a different way, a style that suits that players and there are going to be some ups and downs.

"I don't know, if we would have played a normal England game, what the score would have been but that's not what we wanted out of the game.

"Now we wanted to win the game against the Barbarians, don't get me wrong, but this was preparation for Australia so we tried to play differently and extend the players. In some places we didn't cope well with it."

Will Skelton was red carded in the 37th minute, but the Barbarians would go on to score six more tries down a man

Jones names his squad for Australia on Monday with a big question mark hanging over Alex Dombrandt, who was a late withdrawal against the Barbarians because of a knee injury picked up in training.

Jones added that Dombrandt was due to see a specialist but his prospects appear grim and with Billy Vunipola (concussion) and Sam Simmonds (hip) definitively ruled out, England look light at No 8.

Jones suggested Jonny May, Joe Cokanasiga and Jonny Hill played their way into the touring party after lengthy injury absences, and hinted Jack Walker and Tommy Freeman had done enough to be selected.

"We've still got one or two spots we need to look at and we have a number of injury concerns that will need all the best medical advice to sort out and see who is available and who isn't," said Jones.

Former England second row George Kruis compounded a miserable afternoon for the hosts by kicking three conversions, one of them via a backheel.

Jones had no issue with Kruis taking the kicks in his final game before retirement.

"It's about the spirit of rugby and it's great for the spirit of rugby. George Kruis is a guy who didn't carry the ball much and he's had a great farewell. So fantastic, I love it," Jones said.

Former England second row George Kruis kicked three conversions in the win, including one with a backheel

The Barbarians players formed the number 10 before the match in tribute to Wales legend Phil Bennett, who died a week ago.

"We've been watching clips of him all week of him and obviously the famous 1973 try in Cardiff has been played numerous times," assistant coach Shaun Edwards said of a man who played 20 times for the Barbarians.

"I was lucky enough to meet him on numerous occasions in Wales and one thing that always shone out was his humility for such a great player. The biggest respect to his family in this very difficult time."