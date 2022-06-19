England & Leicester Tigers' Ellis Genge racially abused on social media after Premiership final win

Ellis Genge has revealed he was racially abused on Twitter hours after Leicester's Premiership title win

Leicester Tigers captain Ellis Genge has revealed he was racially abused on social media, following his side's late 15-12 Premiership final victory over Saracens on Saturday.

Genge, who has 36 caps for England, took to social media in the early hours of Sunday morning at 2am to screenshot the racist message he received.

Having first sent out a post to celebrate Tigers' first title success since 2013, he said: "Over the moon for this group to win something so special and share the moments with family even more so," wrote Genge on his account. "Hope you've all enjoyed the ride, thank you Leicester Tigers for all you have given me and my family. Gengey out x."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Minutes later Genge sent out another post with an accompanying screenshot including a racial slur that he had received.

"On another note, think it's important to highlight that this is still a massive problem, from a legit account too. Not here for a headhunt hence the black out, common occurrence and socials/law should come down on it."

Genge edited the screenshot of the message so as to remove elements that could identify the sender.