Sam Underhill starts as England make four changes for second Test against Australia in Brisbane

Sam Underhill has come in to start for England in the back-row in place of Tom Curry in the second Test vs Australia, as Eddie Jones makes four changes to a side seeking to remain in the Test series, live on Sky Sports.

Flanker Curry will play no further part in the series after suffering his third concussion in six months last week, while Underhill leapfrogs fellow back-row options Lewis Ludlam and Jack Willis to start - the former having come off the bench and provided a noticeable impact in Perth.

The other changes see Guy Porter start at centre for Joe Marchant, Tommy Freeman on the left wing for Joe Cokanasiga and Jack van Poortvliet at scrum-half for Danny Care - who is dropped to the bench.

Defeat at Suncorp Stadium would spell the end for England's hopes in Australia for their three-Test series - only victory will take them to a third-Test decider after a first loss to the Wallabies since 2015 last week.

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Guy Porter, 12 Owen Farrell, 11 Tommy Freeman, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George, 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Courtney Lawes (c), 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Billy Vunipola

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Mako Vunipola, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Lewis Ludlam, 21 Jack Willis, 22 Danny Care, 23 Henry Arundell.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly.

